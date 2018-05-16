Hungry Elephant Bishbosh Butter Chicken Kit 320G

Product Description
- Cream and butter based curry sauce with a spiced marinade.
- A delicate blend of butter, cream and spices, gently simmered to create a decadent and aromatic Butter curry. Perfectly paired with a lightly spiced marinade.
- At The Hungry Elephant we bring you all the flavourful magic of authentic Indian cookery in a kit! Hot, mild or somewhere in between, it's like bringing your favourite Indian restaurant home with you.
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Made with natural ingredients
- In 2 easy steps
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 320g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Onion, Double Cream (8%) (Milk), Tomatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Coconut Milk, Salted Butter (4%) (Butter (Milk), Salt), Single Cream (3%) (Milk), Ginger, Carrot, Lemon Juice, Red Peppers, Cornflour, Tomato Puree, Paprika, Salt, Sugar, Cumin, Turmeric, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Salt, Allspice, Ginger, Fenugreek, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cumin, Red Pepper, Bay), Ground Coriander, Chilli Powder, Vegetable Stock (Chicory Extract, Salt, Yeast Extracts, Carrot Extract, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Natural Flavouring), Roasted Cumin, Roasted Coriander, Cassia, Herbs, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Ground Ginger, Colour: Annatto, Star Anise, Black Pepper, Pimento, Cardamom, Ground Bay, Nutmeg, Black Cardamom, Ground Cloves
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened consume immediately.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Natural oil separation may occur.
- Shake pouch before use.
- Create it your way
- 2 Easy Steps
- Step 1
- Coat the meat or veg of your choice in marinade and set aside for at least 20 minutes in the fridge.
- For best results leave over night.
- Step 2
- Fry marinated meat or veg in a preheated & well oiled pan, until crispy and thoroughly cooked. Turn heat down to low. Add sauce to pan, stir well, and leave to simmer for 5-10 minutes.
- Serve immediately with rice and/or naan.
- Enjoy!
- Serves 2
- Pick your meat or veg
- Great with chicken
- Hot or not
- Add mild red chillies or a drizzle of cream
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold Per 160g Serving
|Energy
|711kJ
|1138kJ
|-
|172kcal
|275kcal
|Total Fat
|16g
|25g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|10g
|Carbohydrate
|5.6g
|9.0g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|4.2g
|Protein
|1.5g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.76g
|1.2g
