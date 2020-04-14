Tesco Vine Tomatoes With Pesto Mozzarella 210G

- Energy527kJ 127kcal6%
- Fat10.0g14%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars2.8g3%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 993kJ / 240kcal
Product Description
- Slow roasted vine tomatoes with mozzarella full fat soft cheese marinated in basil pesto.
- Marinated slow roasted tomatoes served with creamy mozzarella in a basil pesto
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vegetarian Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Check Locally Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
210g
Nutrition
