Aero Bliss Milk Chocolate Sharing Box 142G

Rich and Creamy!
Aero chocolate never failed to satisfy my my family's sweet tooth! This is a great addition to Aero Family, one that should never missed! It's richness and creaminess makes you reach for another bite.. and another... annnd another! The chocolatey flavour is so velvety that you can feel it melting in your mouth! Definitely added on our weekly shopping list! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
light truffle style treats
I think I was expecting bubbly chocolate inside so I was slightly disappointed- they are in fact tastey light truffles, slightly granular but light inside, with smooth chocolate shell on the outside. They are a decent size too, not small. I think they make a lovely treat that lasts a while, if you eat one with a cup of tea now and again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely choc with crunchy bits
These are lovely delicious chocolates with some nice crunchy bits in. Once lid is off, base opens like a plate. These are iindividually wrapped,in very nice wrappers. Will defineately buy again. YUM [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Chocolate heaven!
These chocolates are divine and my entire family would agree. The box is the perfect size and the Aero flavour combined with the little bit of crunch in the middle is perfect. These won’t last long in our house... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect for chocoholics
Smooth milk chocolates with a slightly crunchy velvety whipped centre. Even tho says Aero I didn't really think they tasted much like the chocolate bar but still nice. When you hit the centre you get a chocolate melt in the mouth sensation. I shared them with my partner who loved them. Packaging is abit excessive would like to see more chocolates inside. Be more ideal as a gift [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Aero Milk Chocolate
Packaged nicely in a cute little box, tasted good, light and creamy chocolate with added crunch. I was very pleasantly surprised, much nicer than an aero bar. Would buy again definitely! I have enjoyed eating these while the kids are at school might save them one [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Packaging
I thought the packaging was ingenious! Loved it and the wrappers were perfect The box is a good idea to keep your Aero bubbles in once the other chocolate is finished. The chocolate is a good size and is not to rich. Tastes great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Blissful
I found it hard to share this perfectly designed "share box" of smooth, silky indulgent chocolates as they were too blissful for words. They didn't last long atall as my children soon came back for more. Perfect as a gift or as a treat all for yourself..... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
These are fab for sharing or keeping all to yourself lol. The chocolate is so light and airy, it's deliciously smooth and creamy. My family all enjoyed the taste and flavour. Will definitely be buying these again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very good
If you like Aero, you will love these. Delicious and chocolatey. Just what you would expect from Aero. Great size for sharing! They didn't last very long in our house! Loved the box too, it would make a nice gift for someone if they need cheering up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]