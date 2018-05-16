By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Greek Kalamata Olives 150G

Tesco Greek Kalamata Olives 150G
£ 3.00
£2.00/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy438kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ / 280kcal

Product Description

  • Stone-in Greek Kalamata olives in rapeseed oil.
  • Greek Kalamata Olives
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Kalamata Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Greece, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

