Anusol Soothing And Cleansing 30 Wipes

£ 4.50
£0.15/each

Product Description

  • Soothing & Cleansing Flushable Wipes
  • Naturally-derived formula for soothing, cleansing and cooling
  • Clinically tested
  • Provide gentle care for everyday cleansing
  • Cooling relief from witch hazel
  • Soothing aloe vera
  • Calming chamomile
  • Refreshing calendula
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Gynecologically tested
  • Suitable during pregnancy and breastfeeding
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Fragrance and alcohol free
  • Flushable
  • Biodegradable

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Benzoic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommendations for use:
  • Designed for use with other Anusol products: ointment, cream, suppositories.
  • Use after a bowel movement in place of regular toilet tissue.
  • Reseal pack to prevent wipes from drying out.

Name and address

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • Kent,
  • CT19 6PG.
  • Sofibel SAS,
  • 92686 Levallois-Perret,

Net Contents

30 x Flushable Wipes

These are great for relieving discomfort due to ha

5 stars

These are great for relieving discomfort due to haemoroids.

