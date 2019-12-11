By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hilltop Honey Soft Set Honey 340G

2(1)Write a review
Hilltop Honey Soft Set Honey 340G
£ 2.00
£0.59/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Soft Set Honey
  • Created from a passion of beekeeping. Originally only enjoyed by our family and neighbours in the rolling hills of Mid Wales. The word spread as simple as our honey on toast and now we are much loved by the country. We are ecstatic that we can bring our uniquely blended honey to your doorstep. We hope you enjoy our uniquely blended honey selected from beekeepers around the world.
  • Scott Davies
  • a proud beekeeper!
  • A Blend of EU & Non-EU Honeys
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Storage

See side of jar for best before date

Warnings

  • Unsuitable for infants under 12 months of age

Name and address

  • Hilltop Honey Ltd,
  • Unit 5,
  • Dyffryn Ind. Estate,
  • Pool Road,
  • Newton,
  • Powys,

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer tbsp (15g)
Energy (kJ)1416kj213kj
Energy (kcal)333kcal50kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
Of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 83g12g
Of which sugar70g10g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt 0.02g<0.01g

Safety information

Unsuitable for infants under 12 months of age

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Flavourless

Flavourless. I thought this was Welsh honey but it is blended from EU and tastes more of golden syrup than honey

