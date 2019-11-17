By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Excellence 55% Milk Chocolate Cocoa Bar 80G

£ 1.99
£2.49/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with 55% cocoa.
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Excellence Milk 55% Cocoa Chocolate - luxury milk chocolate bar with subtle fruity tones and balanced notes of honey and vanilla.
  • Experience a treat for the senses with exceptionally rich yet thin chocolate bar with high cocoa content.
  • Lindt Master Chocolatiers have crafted the finest chocolate since 1845.
  • Made with the finest ingredients, including sustainably sourced cocoa beans.
  • Available variations: Lindt Excellence Milk 45%, 55%, 65% Cocoa.
  • Experience Lindt Excellence Milk 55% Cocoa - an indulgent chocolate bar with 55% cocoa content. In the middle of the range, this variant brings a bolder, more distinct cocoa taste with subtle fruity tones, and teams it with elegant, decadent notes of honey and vanilla. With a higher cocoa content, milk chocolate lovers will enjoy the ultimate, sophisticated balance of aromas. The smooth texture and the intense aroma means you can enjoy a symphony of cocoa as the Lindt milk chocolate melts on your tongue in a moment of pure pleasure. Perfect as an everyday treat and on-the go snack for those who like the fine things in life.
  • The Lindt Difference
  • Passion for Chocolate at Every Step from Bean to Bar
  • Finest cocoa, roasting & grinding, Lindt invention, best ingredients and finishing with perfection
  • More cocoa
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cream Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 55% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2505 kJ / 604 kcal
Fat 47 g
- of which saturates 29 g
Carbohydrate 33 g
- of which sugars 31 g
Protein 8,8 g
Salt 0,17 g

50 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice chocolate but ...

3 stars

This chocolate is unmistakably Lindt, it has the Lindt flavour. Unfortunately it misses the mark - it is neither a milk or dark offering, something in the middle and, in my opinion, takes the worst of both. It isn't rich enough to taste like a good, flavourful dark or milky enough for a silky milk. It is blandly in the middle. Nice idea but not needed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

Always have been sceptical regarding expensive chocolates, but I could really taste the difference from cheaper bars. Literary melts in your mouth. Few bites were enough To hit the spot unlike other chocolates you keep eating as not satisfied. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really creamy

4 stars

I bought this because I fancied something different and I wasnt wrong. This is a really creamy and tasty bar of chocolate. The large squares are ideal for restricting how much you have at a time without depriving yourself [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy chocolate

5 stars

Gorgeously creamy 55% cocoa chocolate from Lindt. Smooth, creamy melt in the mouth heaven. Could quite easily eat an entire bar in one go. Devilishly moreish! Very extremely yummy! Not too sweet just right. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

I love this chocolate! Very simplistic packaging but intriguing, I find it’s very had to stop eating it it’s so lovely. I gave a piece to members of my family and they thoroughly enjoyed it. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice treat

5 stars

This chocolate is so good it has become my go to chocolate. High quality and perfect for sharing. Lovely and creamy texture makes it hard to resist. Love having a bar in my handbag to enjoy a square where ever I am [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

As you would expect

4 stars

Delicious chocolate, as you would expect from Lindt. If you have never tried their products I advise you to give them a go. They are reliable high quality chocolatiers, they have never let me down yet! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super tasty

5 stars

I am a big fan of chocolate so was looking forward to this. The bar itself feels quite thin compared to others. However it makes up for it with the taste. The chocolate tastes really nice, a cross between milk and dark chocolate. I have to say I am really impressed with this and would definitely get it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Milky luxurious taste

4 stars

Great sweet treat for a post-dinner snack or sharing with friends, all in pre-measured sections which are easily breakable to help prevent over-indulgence. Great creamy taste, but would be good if they could make it dairy free. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth chocolate

5 stars

I always like lindt chocolate.. But after a long time i tried a little dark chocolate.. Honesly the taste is so good.. The coco is very balance in it. Its not like typical dark chocolate taste. I really like it.. Now its my shopping list once a month... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 50 reviews

