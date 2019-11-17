Lindt Excellence 55% Milk Chocolate Cocoa Bar 80G

Nice chocolate but ...
This chocolate is unmistakably Lindt, it has the Lindt flavour. Unfortunately it misses the mark - it is neither a milk or dark offering, something in the middle and, in my opinion, takes the worst of both. It isn't rich enough to taste like a good, flavourful dark or milky enough for a silky milk. It is blandly in the middle. Nice idea but not needed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy
Always have been sceptical regarding expensive chocolates, but I could really taste the difference from cheaper bars. Literary melts in your mouth. Few bites were enough To hit the spot unlike other chocolates you keep eating as not satisfied. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really creamy
I bought this because I fancied something different and I wasnt wrong. This is a really creamy and tasty bar of chocolate. The large squares are ideal for restricting how much you have at a time without depriving yourself [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Creamy chocolate
Gorgeously creamy 55% cocoa chocolate from Lindt. Smooth, creamy melt in the mouth heaven. Could quite easily eat an entire bar in one go. Devilishly moreish! Very extremely yummy! Not too sweet just right. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely
I love this chocolate! Very simplistic packaging but intriguing, I find it’s very had to stop eating it it’s so lovely. I gave a piece to members of my family and they thoroughly enjoyed it. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice treat
This chocolate is so good it has become my go to chocolate. High quality and perfect for sharing. Lovely and creamy texture makes it hard to resist. Love having a bar in my handbag to enjoy a square where ever I am [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
As you would expect
Delicious chocolate, as you would expect from Lindt. If you have never tried their products I advise you to give them a go. They are reliable high quality chocolatiers, they have never let me down yet! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super tasty
I am a big fan of chocolate so was looking forward to this. The bar itself feels quite thin compared to others. However it makes up for it with the taste. The chocolate tastes really nice, a cross between milk and dark chocolate. I have to say I am really impressed with this and would definitely get it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Milky luxurious taste
Great sweet treat for a post-dinner snack or sharing with friends, all in pre-measured sections which are easily breakable to help prevent over-indulgence. Great creamy taste, but would be good if they could make it dairy free. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth chocolate
I always like lindt chocolate.. But after a long time i tried a little dark chocolate.. Honesly the taste is so good.. The coco is very balance in it. Its not like typical dark chocolate taste. I really like it.. Now its my shopping list once a month... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]