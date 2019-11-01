Adidas Ice Dive Duo Giftset
- ADIDAS ICE DIVE DUO GIFTSET
- Adidas Ice Dive Gift Set for Him
- Created to convey the unique sense of freedom, Adidas Ice Dive Deodorant Body Spray is an aquatic, refreshing body spray that captures the uplifting sensations of extreme sports like surfing, snowboarding or rollerblading. This energizing and vibrant scented spray brings up the refreshing notes of mint leaves combined with the elegant lavender and sparkling bergamot. Enriched with aromatic geranium along with the woody sandalwood and patchouli, this scent also evokes the contrasting hints of ambergris and woods. Creating the invigorating sensation full of drive, force and energy, it reminds of powerful and forceful ocean or snow-covered slopes. Ice Dive body spray is ideal for men who live their life in the fast lane and have a spirit of daring and adventure. It also adds a thrill of excitement to the day of every man who wants to explore new territories and share intense emotions.
- Adidas Ice Dive Shower Gel features marine extract, aquatic fragrance and refreshing notes for men who live the thrill of intense pleasures.
- Bodyspray: Poland
- Shower gel: Spain
DBS: Butane-Isobutane-Propane, Alcohol Denat., Parfum/Fragrance, Propylene Glycol, Limonene, Linalool, Menthyl PCA, Ethyl Menthane Carboxamide, Menthyl Lactate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Coumarin, Vanillyl Butyl Ether, Geraniol, BHT, SG: Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum/Fragrance, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Cetyl Hydroxyethylcellulose, Coco-Glucoside, Citric Acid, Maris Sal / Sea Salt / Sel Marin, Menthol, Limonene, Disodium EDTA, Polyquaternium-7, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Linalool, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Phosphate, BHT, Silica, Propylene Glycol, FD&C Yellow No.5 (CI 19140), FD&C Blue No.1 (CI 42090), Ext. D&C Violet No.2 (CI 60730)
- Coty UK & I,
- Kent,
- TN25 4AQ.
Return to
- Wallisdown Rd,
- Bournemouth,
- BH11 8PL.
