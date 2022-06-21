Happy Monkey Strawberry & Banana Smoothie 10 X 180Ml

Great value for an amazing product.
Great value for money, amazing product. Fantastic to know my little one is having a healthy and yummy drink as apposed to some of the higher sugar/lower fruit content drinks.
Delicious, budget friendly, great fit picnics, the beach and lunches, kids love them frozen on hot days
Kids love them and good value for money.
Very good value
My grandson loves them.
My little 5 year old loves these in her packed lunch, but the straws are hard to get in. When you poke the hole through then try to get the straw in, it usually causes the drink to leak. The straws need to be a bit sturdier or they should change the angle of the location of the hole insert. She usually needs the help of a teacher to get the straw in. I would suggest buying metal straws to use with them.
Very nice flavour