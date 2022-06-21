We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Happy Monkey Strawberry & Banana Smoothie 10 X 180Ml

4.7(7)Write a review
£5.00
£0.28/100ml

Product Description

  • Smoothies are made from a blend of crushed fruit, fruit juice from concentrate and natural flavour.
  • All our bananas come from Rainforest Alliance Certified Plantations. *
  • Fruit is vitally important to us, which is why we insist on sourcing it in a responsible way.
  • All of our bananas come from *Rainforest Alliance Certified farms so are produced in a way that helps protect the environment and reward the people who grow them.
  • Find out more at www.ra.org
  • That might mean we pay a little extra for our bananas but we believe it's the right and fair way to do things.
  • lovedbyparents.com
  • Rainforest Alliance People & Nature - Banana
  • Made for kids
  • 1 full portion of fruit
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No sweeteners
  • LovedbyParents - Winner Best Childrens Drink
  • Pack size: 1.8L
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice from Concentrate, Crushed Banana (12%)*, Crushed Strawberries (2%), Crushed Raspberries, Natural Flavour, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Storage

Can be stored in the cupboard or in a cool dark place.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 2 days. For best before date see side of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results served chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Good Natured (Happy Monkey) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 10347,
  • CO9 3AH,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • TCC Ltd,
  • Unit 244 Holly Road,
  • Western Ind Est.,
  • Dublin 12.

Net Contents

10 x 180ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlRI%**
Energy206kJ/(48kcal)2.4%
Fat0.1g<1%
of which saturatesTrace<1%
Carbohydrates11.5g4.4%
of which sugars*10.9g12.1%
Fibre0.2g
Protein0.2g0.4%
SaltTrace<0.1%
*Naturally found in fruit juice--
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Great value for an amazing product.

5 stars

Great value for money, amazing product. Fantastic to know my little one is having a healthy and yummy drink as apposed to some of the higher sugar/lower fruit content drinks.

Delicious, budget friendly, great fit picnics, the

5 stars

Delicious, budget friendly, great fit picnics, the beach and lunches, kids love them frozen on hot days

Kids love them and good value for money.

4 stars

Kids love them and good value for money.

Very good value

5 stars

Very good value

My grandson loves them.

5 stars

My grandson loves them.

My little 5 year old loves these in her packed lun

4 stars

My little 5 year old loves these in her packed lunch, but the straws are hard to get in. When you poke the hole through then try to get the straw in, it usually causes the drink to leak. The straws need to be a bit sturdier or they should change the angle of the location of the hole insert. She usually needs the help of a teacher to get the straw in. I would suggest buying metal straws to use with them.

Very nice flavour

5 stars

Very nice flavour

