By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Galaxy Milk Chocolate Truffles 206G

2.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Galaxy Milk Chocolate Truffles 206G
£ 3.50
£1.70/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a smooth filling (45%).
  • Galaxy truffles with a gorgeous velvety centre
  • Untwist and unleash the truffly side of Galaxy
  • Choose pleasure
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 206g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solid 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Almond, Hazelnut, Wheat, Barley

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 20.6g

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Mars Chocolate Drinks & Treats,
  • Maidenhead,

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Rest of World: Mars Chocolate Drinks & Treats,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3RT,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

206g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 20.6g/ (%*)
Energy 2302kJ474kJ(6%)
-552kcal114kcal(6%)
Fat 34.5g7.1g(10%)
of which saturates 22.5g4.6g(23%)
Carbohydrate 53.5g11.0g(4%)
of which sugars 52.3g10.8g(12%)
Protein 5.3g1.1g(2%)
Salt 0.18g0.04g(1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

A new twist to already amazing Galaxy

5 stars

Melt in your mouth Galaxy chocolate with a silky smooth texture. They will be a great gift at this festive time. Will definitely be buying them again.

Very disappointed, really enjoyed the original tru

1 stars

Very disappointed, really enjoyed the original truffles, these are nothing like them, centre is dark chocolate and not the light fluffy centre that's advertised. Waste of money, will not buy any more.

These are a fantastic new chocolate product! Whils

5 stars

These are a fantastic new chocolate product! Whilst they are a completely different product (as clearly shown in the image) to the previous truffle sweet which Mars had in their celebrations tubs... if you want a rich, creamy and indulgent chocolate then these are absolutely amazing! This product is really in the next league of chocolate and would make an ideal gift for someone or a touch of indulgence for yourself.

When my wife brought these home we were both excit

2 stars

When my wife brought these home we were both excited about tasting them as we remembered the original truffles you used to get in the celebrations box. Unfortunately with the first bite we we both un-impressed. What's with the rich, dark chocolate centre Galaxy? Sort it out and brink back the truffles we all remember.

So disappointing! I love Galaxy and truffles and l

2 stars

So disappointing! I love Galaxy and truffles and loved the old Galaxy truffles that came in Celebrations and expected these to be pretty much the same but sadly they're nothing like them! The centre is dark and rich and intense and once I've had one I'm not tempted to have another like most chocolates. Maybe people who enjoy the intensity of dark chocolate would like them. I certainly won't be buying them again. Such a missed opportunity to make these great!

Waste of money

1 stars

These truffles are only about the size of peas. They are each wrapped in foil and surrounded by twisted plastic, thus there aren't many in a box. For a fiver I'd expect more. Needless to say, I shan't buy any more.

Helpful little swaps

Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G

£ 3.50
£1.75/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here