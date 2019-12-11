Galaxy Milk Chocolate Truffles 206G

A new twist to already amazing Galaxy
Melt in your mouth Galaxy chocolate with a silky smooth texture. They will be a great gift at this festive time. Will definitely be buying them again.
Very disappointed, really enjoyed the original truffles, these are nothing like them, centre is dark chocolate and not the light fluffy centre that's advertised. Waste of money, will not buy any more.
These are a fantastic new chocolate product! Whilst they are a completely different product (as clearly shown in the image) to the previous truffle sweet which Mars had in their celebrations tubs... if you want a rich, creamy and indulgent chocolate then these are absolutely amazing! This product is really in the next league of chocolate and would make an ideal gift for someone or a touch of indulgence for yourself.
When my wife brought these home we were both excited about tasting them as we remembered the original truffles you used to get in the celebrations box. Unfortunately with the first bite we we both un-impressed. What's with the rich, dark chocolate centre Galaxy? Sort it out and brink back the truffles we all remember.
So disappointing! I love Galaxy and truffles and loved the old Galaxy truffles that came in Celebrations and expected these to be pretty much the same but sadly they're nothing like them! The centre is dark and rich and intense and once I've had one I'm not tempted to have another like most chocolates. Maybe people who enjoy the intensity of dark chocolate would like them. I certainly won't be buying them again. Such a missed opportunity to make these great!
Waste of money
These truffles are only about the size of peas. They are each wrapped in foil and surrounded by twisted plastic, thus there aren't many in a box. For a fiver I'd expect more. Needless to say, I shan't buy any more.