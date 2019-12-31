By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Hint Of Salt Natural Sea Salt Crisp 6X25g

3.5(2)Write a review
Walkers Hint Of Salt Natural Sea Salt Crisp 6X25g
Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy528kJ 126kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.22g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 528kJ

Product Description

  • Natural Sea Salt Potato Crisps
  • 25% less salt†
  • †25% less salt than regular potato crisps.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 25% less salt
  • 100% Great British potatoes
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help.
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Consumer Care,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 528kJ2111kJ
-126kcal(6%*)506kcal
Fat 7.1g(10%*)28.3g
of which Saturates 0.5g(3%*)2.2g
Carbohydrate 14.0g54.3g
of which Sugars 0.1g(<1%*)0.5g
Fibre 1.2g4.7g
Protein 1.5g6.0g
Salt 0.22g(4%*)0.90g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very Tasty Low Salt Crisps

5 stars

These are really tasty without the high salt flavouring, the herb flavour is just right. I think the prevous reviewer thought there would be a sachet of salt in the packets but that is another type of potato crisp. I highly recommend these.

I have already written to Walkers, there is no sal

2 stars

I have already written to Walkers, there is no salt at all in the pack. Besides which the following items I couldn't find: hagen dazs choc. icecream, fan wafers for ice cream for (4 weeks,) Chilean Malbec wine, Bugles. Some weeks ago I asked for a Clubcard, I was told I'd receive it in a few days, but I still haven't got it. It's probably the wrong Dept. but I couldn't find a webpage, where I could complain, hence this email.. d

