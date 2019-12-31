Walkers Hint Of Salt Natural Sea Salt Crisp 6X25g

Very Tasty Low Salt Crisps
These are really tasty without the high salt flavouring, the herb flavour is just right. I think the prevous reviewer thought there would be a sachet of salt in the packets but that is another type of potato crisp. I highly recommend these.
I have already written to Walkers, there is no salt at all in the pack. Besides which the following items I couldn't find: hagen dazs choc. icecream, fan wafers for ice cream for (4 weeks,) Chilean Malbec wine, Bugles. Some weeks ago I asked for a Clubcard, I was told I'd receive it in a few days, but I still haven't got it. It's probably the wrong Dept. but I couldn't find a webpage, where I could complain, hence this email.. d