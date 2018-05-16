Trek Protein Nut Bars Dark Chocolate & Orange 3 X 40G

Product Description
- Peanut, Almond & Soya Crunchie Bar with Dark Chocolate and Orange
- Crunchy roasted peanuts & whole almonds with zesty orange and a drizzle of smooth dark chocolate
- Packed with crunchy roasted peanuts, each bar contains 10g of Plant-Based Protein with less than 5g of sugar and is high in fibre.
- All four flavours are loaded with delicious natural ingredients, carefully chosen for slow release energy to help you get the best out of your day.
- 10g Plant-Based Protein
- Less than 5g Sugar
- Naturally Filling Energy
- High in Fibre
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 120g
- Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts (57%), Almonds (10%), Vegetable Fibre (Oligofructose), Soya Protein Crunchies (9%) (Soya, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Dark Chocolate (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier, Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Rice Syrup, Apple Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Orange (1%), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Nuts & Milk
Storage
Best before: See base of pack
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Natural Balance Foods,
- HP18 9BA,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
3 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g
|Energy
|2232kJ
|893kJ
|-
|534kcal
|213kcal
|Fat
|37.1g
|14.9g
|of which saturates
|5.1g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|17.5g
|7.0g
|of which sugars
|12.3g
|4.9g
|Fibre
|12.4g
|5.0g
|Protein
|26.2g
|10.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Manganese/NRV*
|1.34mg/67%
|0.54mg/27%
|* Nutrient reference value
|-
|-
