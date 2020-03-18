By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T. Fin* Pulled Pork Bake 700g

T. Fin* Pulled Pork Bake 700g
£ 6.00
£0.86/100g

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy2239kJ 536kcal
    27%
  • Fat26.8g
    38%
  • Saturates9.1g
    46%
  • Sugars11.9g
    13%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 640kJ / 153kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated Pork in a Cider sauce with potatoes, apple and a pork crackling crumb.
  Succulent hickory marinated pork in a Kentish cider sauce, topped with sage potatoes, roast apple and crumbs of pork crackling.
  • Succulent hickory marinated pork in a Kentish cider sauce, topped with sage potatoes, roast apple and crumbs of pork crackling.
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (Sulphites), Pork Shoulder (15%), Whole (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Apple, Onion, Cider (Sulphites), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Rind, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Chicken Extract, Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dijon Mustard [Water, Black Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Wholegrain Mustard [Water, Black Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Salt, Thyme, Sage, Smoked Demerara Sugar, Pork Gelatine, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Hickory Smoked Tomato Purée, Smoked Paprika, Onion Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onion Powder, Mustard Powder, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not Suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not Suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a Pack (350g)
Energy640kJ / 153kcal2239kJ / 536kcal
Fat7.7g26.8g
Saturates2.6g9.1g
Carbohydrate13.5g47.3g
Sugars3.4g11.9g
Fibre1.7g6.0g
Protein6.6g23.2g
Salt0.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

