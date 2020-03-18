T. Fin* Pulled Pork Bake 700g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 640kJ / 153kcal
Product Description
- Marinated Pork in a Cider sauce with potatoes, apple and a pork crackling crumb.
- Succulent hickory marinated pork in a Kentish cider sauce, topped with sage potatoes, roast apple and crumbs of pork crackling.
- Pack size: 700G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (Sulphites), Pork Shoulder (15%), Whole (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Apple, Onion, Cider (Sulphites), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Rind, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Chicken Extract, Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dijon Mustard [Water, Black Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Wholegrain Mustard [Water, Black Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Salt, Thyme, Sage, Smoked Demerara Sugar, Pork Gelatine, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Hickory Smoked Tomato Purée, Smoked Paprika, Onion Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onion Powder, Mustard Powder, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not Suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not Suitable for microwave heating.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
700g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a Pack (350g)
|Energy
|640kJ / 153kcal
|2239kJ / 536kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|26.8g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|9.1g
|Carbohydrate
|13.5g
|47.3g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|11.9g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|6.0g
|Protein
|6.6g
|23.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
