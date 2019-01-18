By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter Cups 39G
£ 1.30
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • Peanut Butter Crème in a White Chocolate Flavoured Coating.
  • Pack size: 39g

Information

Ingredients

White Chocolate Flavoured Coating (52%) [Sugar*; Vegetable Oil (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Vanillin, Artificial Flavour], Peanut Butter Creme (48%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319], *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets, Corn, and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.

Produce of

Manufactured in the United States of America

Name and address

  • Hershey Company,
  • 100 Crystal A Drive,
  • Hershey,
  • PA 17033-0815,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

39g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 2291 kJ/ 549 kcal
Total Fat 31g
of which Saturates 11g
Carbohydrates54g
of which Sugars 45g
Protein 12g
Salt 0.95g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

