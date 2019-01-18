Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter Cups 39G

Product Description
- Peanut Butter Crème in a White Chocolate Flavoured Coating.
- Pack size: 39g
Information
Ingredients
White Chocolate Flavoured Coating (52%) [Sugar*; Vegetable Oil (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Vanillin, Artificial Flavour], Peanut Butter Creme (48%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319], *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets, Corn, and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Manufactured in the United States of America
Name and address
- Hershey Company,
- 100 Crystal A Drive,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
39g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2291 kJ/ 549 kcal
|Total Fat
|31g
|of which Saturates
|11g
|Carbohydrates
|54g
|of which Sugars
|45g
|Protein
|12g
|Salt
|0.95g
