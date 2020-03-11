Philips Sonicare Daily Clean 2100 Toothbrush

Use for all family ages 5 stars A Tesco Customer9th January 2020 Wow, it’s far better quality than its price, cleans very well and battery good enough for so many days. Report

Best electric toothbrush I’ve owned 5 stars Review from philips.com 15th November 2019 MY dentist kept saying get an electric toothbrush but I kept ignoring her until I saw the Philips 2100 sonicare being advertised to help with plaque. I suffer badly with plaque behind my front teeth and only after a few uses of this brush the plaque came loose and eventually removed itself from my teeth. It took a bit of time getting used to the vibration of the brush but I wouldn’t go back to an ordinary toothbrush again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Small and brilliant 5 stars Review from philips.com 29th October 2019 Hey everyone. So this little beauty is the cheap and cheerful masterpiece in the toothbrush world. For the money is well worth it. Don’t go back to manual. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great, compact and lightweight toothbrush. 4 stars Review from philips.com 25th October 2019 I will admit I am guilty of not reading the instructions and got a little confused over the lights and knowing when it was charged. After leaving it overnight to charge I used it first thing in the morning. The brush head was different to what I was used to as it’s not a standard brush head or circle brush head however after a couple of uses I got used to it. Once again as I hadn’t read the instructions I didn’t know that after 2 minutes it cuts off so you know that you’ve reached the recommended cleaning time which was good to know. Overall I am pleased with the toothbrush and it’s an awful lot better than a manual toothbrush. It’s a lightweight toothbrush with a clean look that can be conveniently stored due to the detachable brush head. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice change of toothbrush! 4 stars Review from philips.com 25th October 2019 Nice change My teeth feel very clean after using this toothbrush, I found the vibrations very different to my old toothbrushes, it took me a while to get used to it but by the end of brushing my teeth I have got used to it again. This toothbrush has a really good battery life which is really handy! I really like the function on this toothbrush where it changes noise/vibration each time you have brushed a section of your mouth. The timer is for 2 Minutes so you work on one side of your mouth and 30 seconds later it notifies you when you need to move on, I think this is a great idea as now I know I am brushing all around my mouth instead of more on the bottom than the top - Which I was doing before. I would recommend this toothbrush to my friends I think the price is really good! Very pleased and I do feel a difference in my teeth since using it.

Great product 4 stars Review from philips.com 25th October 2019 When I received this toothbrush I was very sceptical at the begining . But now I can say that this is a good product . It cleans my teeth very easy and in deep , it's light weighted and with excellent battery charge life .

Great toothbrush 5 stars Review from philips.com 24th October 2019 Great battery life, toothbrush lasts over 2 weeks without charge, when using twice a day. My teeth look noticeably whiter and I don't get a tickle while using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light and easy 4 stars Review from philips.com 21st October 2019 This is light and very easy to use. It is also a lot quieter than the one my husband uses. It certainly makes my teeth feel cleaner and smooth. Leaves my mouth feeling fresh. Gentle to use on gums. One downside is that it does take a long time to charge. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use and gives a good clean 4 stars Review from philips.com 21st October 2019 At first I wasn’t sure about this toothbrush and how well it would clean with it being a basic model but now I’m hooked! I love how clean my teeth feel it works well and I’m really pleased with it. The only downsides I have found are that the battery doesn’t last more than a few days and I would have liked more setting options. But overall for the price it’s a pretty good toothbrush [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]