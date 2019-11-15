Growers Harvest Mixed Vegetables 1Kg

YUK - awful
I was looking forward to trying this frozen mixed vegetable but am really disappointed because the vegetables seemed dry, hard and tough, unlike most frozen mixed vegetables that I've tried previously. The carrots, in particular, were quite discoloured and looked bruised. Flavour wise - YUK - awful.
The best frozen vegetables I've ever tried
Sweet, tender, small & very tasty. Easily cooked. Versatile-can be used in recipes or in a meal. Very surprised at the high quality considering the low price. Hope they will be available for many years to come.
Better than expected!
My partner bought this bag by mistake and initially I did not hold any expectations considering the price, but in truth the vegetables were better than expected and I will buy them again for basic uses; like soups, padding out mince meals etc.