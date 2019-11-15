By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Growers Harvest Mixed Vegetables 1Kg

3(3)Write a review
Growers Harvest Mixed Vegetables 1Kg

Rest of shelf

Per 80g
  • Energy150kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 187kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of carrots, cauliflower, peas, and broccoli.
  • We don't add anything to our vegetables, and we don't take anything away either. We simply wait until they're at their best, then harvest, chop and quickly freeze them locking in all their natural flavour and goodness.
  • A mix of carrots, garden peas, cauliflower and broccoli. Frozen when they're fresh and at their tastiest.
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot (40%), Cauliflower Florets (30%), Peas, Broccoli.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 6 / 5½ mins
Place into a microwaveable bowl, add 2-3 tablespoons water (30-45ml) and cover.
Cook on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Remove cover and stir.
Re-cover and cook on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for 3 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: Do not eat raw.

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy187kJ / 45kcal150kJ / 36kcal
Fat0.8g0.6g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate5.4g4.3g
Sugars3.2g2.6g
Fibre3.1g2.5g
Protein2.4g1.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

YUK - awful

1 stars

I was looking forward to trying this frozen mixed vegetable but am really disappointed because the vegetables seemed dry, hard and tough, unlike most frozen mixed vegetables that I've tried previously. The carrots, in particular, were quite discoloured and looked bruised. Flavour wise - YUK - awful.

The best frozen vegetables I've ever tried

5 stars

Sweet, tender, small & very tasty. Easily cooked. Versatile-can be used in recipes or in a meal. Very surprised at the high quality considering the low price. Hope they will be available for many years to come.

Better than expected!

3 stars

My partner bought this bag by mistake and initially I did not hold any expectations considering the price, but in truth the vegetables were better than expected and I will buy them again for basic uses; like soups, padding out mince meals etc.

