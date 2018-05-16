Kopparberg Premium Cider With Rhubarb 500Ml

Product Description
- Swedish Apple Cider with a Taste of Rhubarb
- Brought to you by Kopparberg, the original fruit cider brand. Skål!
- Kopparberg partners rhubarb with its world-famous apple cider to create a refreshing flavour that packs in maximum refreshment. Best served over mountains of ice this delicious flavour is perfect for the autumn months.
- Built back in 1882, the Kopparberg Bryggeri remains independent and is home to our uniquely refreshing fruit cider. A pioneer, Kopparberg was the first fruit cider in the UK and is today the bestselling fruit cider brand in the UK. Every drop of Kopparberg is imported and made from the fermentation of apples or pears and the finest soft water, locally sourced in the town of Kopparberg, Sweden
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
Tasting Notes
- Rhubarb partnered with sweet apple cider creates a refreshing
Alcohol Units
2
ABV
4.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before, See Front Label
Preparation and Usage
- Serve Chilled
Name and address
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
Return to
- www.kopparbergs.se
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020