The Food Doctor Super Snacks Rosemary & Sea Salt 120G

£ 3.00
£25.00/kg

Product Description

  • Rosemary and sea salt flavoured peanuts and pumpkin seeds, mixed with walnuts, cashew nuts and almonds.
  • Contains a source of protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
  • We're on a mission to make eating well easy by unlocking the mighty powers of everyday foods. Guided by our fantastic team of nutritionists and dieticians. We make great tasting foods packed with loads of natural. Wholesome ingredients. Food bursting with benefits. Backed up by nutritional know-how so you can trust every bite. Eat wholesome. Feel awesome.
  • Crunchy almonds, cashews, peanuts, walnuts & pumpkin seeds
  • 2.5 g full of fibre
  • 6.2 g protein source
  • 174 kcal per 30 portion
  • 2428kJ, 580 kcal per 100g
  • Crunchy, munchy, mighty
  • Always roasted, never fried
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 120g
  • Full of fibre
  • Protein source

Information

Ingredients

Rosemary & Sea Salt Peanuts (26%) (Peanuts, Rosemary & Sea Salt Seasoning [Rosemary, Sea Salt, Salt, Garlic Powder], Gum Arabic), Walnuts (22%), Roasted Almonds (19%), Rosemary & Sea Salt Pumpkin Seeds (18%) (Pumpkin Seeds, Rosemary & Sea Salt Seasoning [Rosemary, Sea Salt, Salt, Garlic Powder], Gum Arabic), Roasted Cashew Nuts (15%)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Sesame and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • The Food Doctor Ltd,
  • The Riverside Building,
  • Livingstone Road,
  • Hessle,
  • East Yorkshire,

Return to

  • thefooddoctor.com

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Portion
Energy (kJ)2,428725
Energy (kcal)580174
Fat (g)51.115.3
of which saturates (g)7.02.1
Carbohydrates (g)17.25.2
of which sugars (g)3.31.0
Fibre (g)8.22.5
Protein (g)20.66.2
Salt (g)1.400.42

Perfect for snacking on the go!

5 stars

Lovely flavour and texture, just the right amount of rosemary, delicious!

