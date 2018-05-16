The Coconut Collaborative Vanilla Yogurt 350G

Product Description
- Cultured Coconut Dessert with Natural Vanilla Flavouring.
- We Plant Trees. Every year, we work with Pur Project to plant thousands of trees across south east Asia to help support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients. Not only does this help support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients, but also provides a sustainable income for everyone involved.
- The Coconut Collaborative's Vanilla Yog is made with over 95% coconuts and live cultures.
- Free from dairy but not temptation. The Coconut Collaborative's Vanilla Yog is unbelievably thick & creamy, with no added sugar and free from dairy & gluten. At the Coconut Collaborative, we are big fans of the mighty coconut, not only are they naturally low in sugar but also a source of magnesium and potassium. Don't follow the herd… Delicious & versatile, we recommend adding this to your breakfast granola or dolloped on top of muesli.
- Rinse - Pot - Widely Recycled
- Rinse - Lid - Widely Recycled
- Dairy Free
- Plant based
- Made with Live Cultures
- Gluten Free
- No Added Sugar
- Vegan Society Approved
- Pack size: 350G
- Naturally low in sugars
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (73%) (Coconut Extract, Coconut Water, Water), Coconut Water (23%), Cornflour, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Pectin*), Natural Vanilla Flavouring (1.1%), Vanilla Bean Seeds (0.03%), Non-Dairy Cultures (S. Thermophilus + L. Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis), *from Fruit
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory that handles Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigeratedStore at <7°C and consume within 3 days after opening. For Best Before See Lid
Recycling info
Lid. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
- 16A Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX.
Return to
- The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
- 16A Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX.
- www.coconutco.co.uk
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|502kJ
|-
|121kcal
|Fat
|10g
|of which Saturates
|9.5g
|Carbohydrate
|6.6g
|of which Sugars
|2.1g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.06g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021