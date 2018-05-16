We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Coconut Collaborative Vanilla Yogurt 350G

image 1 of The Coconut Collaborative Vanilla Yogurt 350G
£ 2.50
£0.72/100g

Product Description

  • Cultured Coconut Dessert with Natural Vanilla Flavouring.
  • We Plant Trees. Every year, we work with Pur Project to plant thousands of trees across south east Asia to help support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients. Not only does this help support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients, but also provides a sustainable income for everyone involved.
  • The Coconut Collaborative's Vanilla Yog is made with over 95% coconuts and live cultures.
  • Free from dairy but not temptation. The Coconut Collaborative's Vanilla Yog is unbelievably thick & creamy, with no added sugar and free from dairy & gluten. At the Coconut Collaborative, we are big fans of the mighty coconut, not only are they naturally low in sugar but also a source of magnesium and potassium. Don't follow the herd… Delicious & versatile, we recommend adding this to your breakfast granola or dolloped on top of muesli.
  • Rinse - Pot - Widely Recycled
  • Rinse - Lid - Widely Recycled
  • Dairy Free
  • Plant based
  • Made with Live Cultures
  • Gluten Free
  • No Added Sugar
  • Vegan Society Approved
  • Pack size: 350G
  • Naturally low in sugars

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (73%) (Coconut Extract, Coconut Water, Water), Coconut Water (23%), Cornflour, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Pectin*), Natural Vanilla Flavouring (1.1%), Vanilla Bean Seeds (0.03%), Non-Dairy Cultures (S. Thermophilus + L. Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis), *from Fruit

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory that handles Nuts.

Storage

Keep refrigeratedStore at <7°C and consume within 3 days after opening. For Best Before See Lid

Recycling info

Lid. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 16A Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX.

Return to

  • www.coconutco.co.uk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 502kJ
-121kcal
Fat 10g
of which Saturates 9.5g
Carbohydrate 6.6g
of which Sugars 2.1g
Protein 1.2g
Salt 0.06g

