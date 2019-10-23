By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Andros Alternative Yogurt Strawberry Flavour 4 X 100G

Andros Alternative Yogurt Strawberry Flavour 4 X 100G
Product Description

  • Strawberry Flavoured Coconut Milk Alternative to Yoghurt.
  • Lusciously smooth and creamy coconut milk, strawberries packed full of fruitiness and 100% dairy free!
  • That's why we are nutritious and delicious.
  • Made with coconut milk
  • Less than 3% fat
  • Source of calcium
  • No artificial flavourings or preservatives
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Fat Reduced Coconut Milk 56.5% (Water, Coconut Extract), Strawberry 13.8%, Water, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Pea Proteins, Starch, Calcium Citrates, Natural Flavouring, Black Carrot Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Thickener : Guar Gum, Starter Cultures

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts and Soya

Storage

Keep refrigeratedFor use by date: see top of pack

Produce of

Made in France

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Contains Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Andros UK,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.

Return to

  • If for any reason you are not totally satisfied with this product, please write to:
  • Andros UK,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • info@nutritious-delicious.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g% of GDA *
Energy 372kJ/88 kcal4
Fat 2.9g4
of which saturates 2.7g14
Carbohydrate 15g6
of which sugars 9g10
Fibre 0.3g1
Proteins0.4g1
Salt 0.08g1
Calcium 120mg15
*Reference intakes for a typical adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Finally a coconut based yoghurt that doesn't just

5 stars

Finally a coconut based yoghurt that doesn't just taste of coconut. I love this yoghurt, its creamy and the coconut taste is not overpowering so you can taste the fruit too.

