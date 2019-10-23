Andros Alternative Yogurt Strawberry Flavour 4 X 100G

Finally a coconut based yoghurt that doesn't just
Finally a coconut based yoghurt that doesn't just taste of coconut. I love this yoghurt, its creamy and the coconut taste is not overpowering so you can taste the fruit too.
Fat Reduced Coconut Milk 56.5% (Water, Coconut Extract), Strawberry 13.8%, Water, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Pea Proteins, Starch, Calcium Citrates, Natural Flavouring, Black Carrot Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Thickener : Guar Gum, Starter Cultures
Keep refrigeratedFor use by date: see top of pack
Made in France
This pack contains 4 servings
4 x 100g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|% of GDA *
|Energy
|372kJ/88 kcal
|4
|Fat
|2.9g
|4
|of which saturates
|2.7g
|14
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|6
|of which sugars
|9g
|10
|Fibre
|0.3g
|1
|Proteins
|0.4g
|1
|Salt
|0.08g
|1
|Calcium
|120mg
|15
|*Reference intakes for a typical adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
