Lindt Festive Selection 400G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 10.00
£2.50/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Festive Selection Tin
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • For over 165 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with highest quality ingredients.
  • Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces.
  • Lindor Truffles:
  • Manufactured in Italy
  • Teddy, Reindeer & Santa:
  • Manufactured in Germany
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry placeHighly meltable Keep cool

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Name and address

  • Lindor Truffles:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Spa,
  • IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).
  • Teddy, Reindeer & Santa:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • United Kingdom: 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland: PO Box 13038,

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • United Kingdom: 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland: PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

    • Santa Milk Chocolate x 2
    • Teddy & Gold Reindeer Milk Chocolate x 12
    • Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling x 8
    • Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting White Filling x 8

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring Vanillin, Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 18% min.

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool and dry placeHighly meltable Keep cool

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2377 kJ / 570 kcal
    Fat 37g
    - of which saturates 22g
    Carbohydrate 51g
    - of which sugars 50g
    Protein 7.4g
    Salt 0.20g
