Proper Chips Sea Salt Lentil Chips 20G
Offer
Product Description
- Lentil chips seasoned with sea salt.
- The Monumental Lentil
- Lentils are high in protein and a source of fibre and iron, the perfect ingredient to make chips Proper.
- Proper. Small word, big ambition.
- Our snack obsession started with popcorn. Inspired by a popcorn maker my dad gave me, we made our first batches of Propercorn in a refashioned cement mixer - and we've been perfecting delicious flavours and combinations ever since.
- Now, we continue to do things differently and Properchips is no exception. It has big bold flavour and loads of crunch, all wrapped up in a mighty lentil chip.
- At Proper, taste is everything.
- Take this pack of Sea Salt. We sprinkle lentil chips with just the right amount of sea salt, for our take on a crisp classic.
- It's snacking, done properly.
- I hope you love it.
- Cassandra.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 96 kcal per pack
- 2023 kJ / 482 kcal per 100g
- Natural seasoning
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 20g
- High in protein
- Source of fibre and iron
Information
Ingredients
Lentil Flour (30%), Potato Starch, Corn Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles Soya
Produce of
Made in the UK
Name and address
- Propercorn,
- 41 Wenlock Road,
- London,
- N1 7SG.
Return to
- Propercorn,
- 41 Wenlock Road,
- London,
- N1 7SG.
- cass@propercorn.com
Net Contents
20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g
|Energy (kJ)
|2023
|405
|(kcal)
|482
|96
|Fat (g)
|20.8
|4.2
|of which saturates (g)
|3.0
|0.6
|Carbohydrate (g)
|63.6
|12.7
|of which sugars (g)
|1.0
|0.2
|Fibre (g)
|0.7
|0.1
|Protein (g)
|9.7
|1.9
|Salt (g)
|1.84
|0.37
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019