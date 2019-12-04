Eat Natural Gluten Free Buckwheat Toasted Muesli 500G

LOVE THIS
I literally love this muesli so much that I’m tempted to stockpile it in case it’s ever out of stock. It’s healthy and tastes SO GOOD and is gluten free. Obsessed
Sultanas 24%, Sunflower Seeds 24%, Buckwheat 21%, Shredded Coconut 8%, Honey, Crisped Rice 4% (Rice), Linseeds 4%, Raisins 4%, Chicory Root Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Pumpkin Seeds 1%, Cinnamon 0.2%
Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before date, see bottom of pack.
Made in the UK
500g = 10 portions
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 50g portion
|Energy
|1811kJ 435kcal
|905kJ 217kcal
|Fat
|21.3g
|10.7g
|of which saturates
|6.8g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|47.8g
|23.9g
|of which sugars
|22.6g
|11.3g
|Fibre
|6.9g
|3.4g
|Protein
|9.6g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.02g
Warning: whilst we make every effort, we cannot guarantee that nutshell fragments will not find their way into this muesli.
