By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Eat Natural Gluten Free Buckwheat Toasted Muesli 500G

5(1)Write a review
Eat Natural Gluten Free Buckwheat Toasted Muesli 500G
£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

New

Product Description

  • Gluten free buckwheat, coconut, seeds, dried fruit and cinnamon.
  • plasticbank.org
  • Eat Natural supports Plastic Bank and its work in reducing the impact of plastics on our oceans.
  • For more ideas, visit our website.
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • Yes. You're right. We have changed the pack quite a bit. Apologies if you were struggling to find your favourite toasted muesli.
  • So, it's panic over. It's the same gorgeous recipe you've come to depend on, only now without any refined sugars. A fruit packed blend of buckwheat, crisped rice and seeds, with a little coconut and cinnamon thrown in too.
  • And just as importantly, you can still rely on it all being completely gluten free.
  • By the way... hope you like the new look.
  • Eat Natural for breakfast
  • (at any time of the day)
  • Eat Natural 'for breakfast' is made with love and care, in small batches from simple, wholesome and delicious ingredients, at our very own 'Makery'.
  • We never use any artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
  • When we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?
  • Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this toasted muesli is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some of the ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it... the better it tastes. That's why we never add artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.
  • Simple... isn't it?
  • Gluten free
  • High Fibre
  • No refined sugars
  • 65% seeds and dried fruit
  • OK for veggies... and also those that aren't
  • Pack size: 500g
  • High Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Sultanas 24%, Sunflower Seeds 24%, Buckwheat 21%, Shredded Coconut 8%, Honey, Crisped Rice 4% (Rice), Linseeds 4%, Raisins 4%, Chicory Root Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Pumpkin Seeds 1%, Cinnamon 0.2%

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Sesame Seeds and Cow's Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before date, see bottom of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • You can enjoy this breakfast cereal at any time of the day or night. It's delicious with milk, yoghurt or maybe some fresh fruit, berries or even ice cream. Indoors, outside, by yourself or shared with someone special straight from the box... it's up to you.

Number of uses

500g = 10 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning: whilst we make every effort, we cannot guarantee that nutshell fragments will not find their way into this muesli.

Name and address

  • Eat Natural Ltd,
  • 4 Fourth Avenue,
  • Bluebridge Industrial Estate,
  • Halstead,
  • Essex,
  • CO9 2SY.

Return to

  • Eat Natural Ltd,
  • 4 Fourth Avenue,
  • Bluebridge Industrial Estate,
  • Halstead,
  • Essex,
  • CO9 2SY.
  • eatnatural.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 50g portion
Energy 1811kJ 435kcal905kJ 217kcal
Fat 21.3g10.7g
of which saturates 6.8g3.4g
Carbohydrate 47.8g23.9g
of which sugars 22.6g11.3g
Fibre6.9g3.4g
Protein 9.6g4.8g
Salt 0.05g0.02g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: whilst we make every effort, we cannot guarantee that nutshell fragments will not find their way into this muesli.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

LOVE THIS

5 stars

I literally love this muesli so much that I’m tempted to stockpile it in case it’s ever out of stock. It’s healthy and tastes SO GOOD and is gluten free. Obsessed

Usually bought next

Eat Natural Gluten Free Granola Buckwheat Seeds & Honey 425G

£ 3.00
£0.71/100g

New

Tesco Free From Pure Oat Fruit Muesli 450G

£ 2.20
£0.49/100g

Nestle Gofree Cornflakes Gluten Free Cereal 500G

£ 2.20
£0.44/100g

Natures Path Organic Gluten Free Mesa Sunrise Cereal 355G

£ 3.00
£0.85/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here