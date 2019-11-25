Cadbury Dairy Milk Moneybox Tin Tube 120G
Offer
Product Description
- Milk chocolates.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- Product: Coin Bank / Item Code: PR07263 / Batch: 00172632019F
- Design and chocolate shapes may vary
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before see base.
Number of uses
5 bags per tube
Warnings
- Do not microwave. Do not use in dishwasher.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bag (24 g)
|%* / Per Bag (24 g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2216 kJ
|536 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|529 kcal
|128 kcal
|6 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|30 g
|7.3 g
|10 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|4.4 g
|22 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|14 g
|5 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|56 g
|13 g
|14 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.5 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.3 g
|1.8 g
|4 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.06 g
|1 %
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Do not microwave. Do not use in dishwasher.
