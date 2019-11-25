By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Moneybox Tin Tube 120G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Moneybox Tin Tube 120G

£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolates.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Product: Coin Bank / Item Code: PR07263 / Batch: 00172632019F
  • Design and chocolate shapes may vary

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before see base.

Number of uses

5 bags per tube

Warnings

  • Do not microwave. Do not use in dishwasher.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bag (24 g)%* / Per Bag (24 g)Reference Intakes
Energy 2216 kJ536 kJ8400 kJ /
-529 kcal128 kcal6 %2000 kcal
Fat 30 g7.3 g10 %70 g
of which Saturates 18 g4.4 g22 %20 g
Carbohydrate 57 g14 g5 %260 g
of which Sugars 56 g13 g14 %90 g
Fibre 2.1 g0.5 g--
Protein 7.3 g1.8 g4 %50 g
Salt 0.24 g0.06 g1 %6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not microwave. Do not use in dishwasher.

