St Feuillien Saison Dry Hopping Ale 33Cl

Product Description
- Beer
- St-Feuillien' Saison is a traditional farmhouse ale, a top-fermented unfiltered classique. Thanks to secondary fermentation in the bottle, Saison has an unmistakable flavor of rich nuances and a slight tang.
- Dry hopping
- Unfiltered
- International Craft Beer Award - 2017 Silver
- Barcelona Beer Challenge - Bronze 2016
- European Beer Star, The Beer Tasting Gold Award - Silver Award 2015 Belgian-Style Saison
- Brussels Beer Challenge - 2012 Bronze Medal
- US Open 2011 Beer Championship - Silver Medal
- Australian International Beer Awards - 2010 Bronze
- World Beer Award - World's Best Saison
- Belgian Family Brewers
- Pack size: 33cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley Malt and Liquorice
Alcohol Units
2.15
ABV
6.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Brasserie St-Feuillien S.A.,
- Rue d'Houdeng,
- 20 - 7070 Le Roeulx,
- Belgium.
Return to
- www.st-feuillien.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
33cl ℮
