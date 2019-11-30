Kenco Duo Latte Instant Coffee 6 X 23.4G

They are really nice really good cup of coffee
DISGUSTING - WASTE OF MONEY
There is only one word to describe this product - DISGUSTING. Sticking to my Nespresso machine.
Waste of money
Don’t buy, nothing like shop bought coffee and leave an unpleasant after taste..... probably the powdered milk !,
Luxury in a cup.
As good as a coffee shop coffee. A little bit of decadence in the middle of the afternoon.
Something Special for a treat.
As good as a machine coffee,so simple to make,but so frothy and tasty,great idea.No cleaning machines after.Would Highly Recommend.