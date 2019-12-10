Absolut Juice Edition Rhubarb Vodka 500Ml
Product Description
- Rhubarb Spirit Drink
- A delicious, juicy true fruit sensation made with 5% rhubarb juice. Smooth with rich notes of fresh rhubarb and a well-balanced sweetness.
- Aroma: Sweet and fresh with a distinct aroma of rhubarb followed by soft vanilla notes.
- Taste: Fresh taste of rhubarb, smooth juicy character and a well-balanced sweetness.
- Serving suggestion: Simply pour over ice and add tonic or use in your favourite cocktails.
- Absolut has redefined the vodka landscape, becoming synonymous with art, culture and nightlife.
- Absolut is a premium Swedish vodka made exclusively from natural ingredients, and unlike some other vodkas it contains no added sugar making it perfect for mixing. Absolut has been produced at the famous old distilleries near Åhus in Southern Sweden in accordance with more than 400 years of Swedish tradition and has been sold under the name Absolut since 1879.
- Absolut vodka is made from winter wheat and water coming from a deep well in Åhus where it is protected from impurities. The winter wheat is also grown in Åhus with minimal use of fertilisers. The Absolut distillery is the most energy efficient distillery in the world. Today, we have a CO2 neutral distillation; a fact we're proud of.
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
17.5
ABV
35% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool and dark place
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- The Absolut Company AB,
- 117 97 Stockholm,
- Sweden.
Return to
- absolut.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl
