Absolut Juice Edition Rhubarb Vodka 500Ml

image 1 of Absolut Juice Edition Rhubarb Vodka 500Ml
£ 12.00
£24.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rhubarb Spirit Drink
  • A delicious, juicy true fruit sensation made with 5% rhubarb juice. Smooth with rich notes of fresh rhubarb and a well-balanced sweetness.
  • Aroma: Sweet and fresh with a distinct aroma of rhubarb followed by soft vanilla notes.
  • Taste: Fresh taste of rhubarb, smooth juicy character and a well-balanced sweetness.
  • Serving suggestion: Simply pour over ice and add tonic or use in your favourite cocktails.
  • Absolut has redefined the vodka landscape, becoming synonymous with art, culture and nightlife.
  • Absolut is a premium Swedish vodka made exclusively from natural ingredients, and unlike some other vodkas it contains no added sugar making it perfect for mixing. Absolut has been produced at the famous old distilleries near Åhus in Southern Sweden in accordance with more than 400 years of Swedish tradition and has been sold under the name Absolut since 1879.
  • Absolut vodka is made from winter wheat and water coming from a deep well in Åhus where it is protected from impurities. The winter wheat is also grown in Åhus with minimal use of fertilisers. The Absolut distillery is the most energy efficient distillery in the world. Today, we have a CO2 neutral distillation; a fact we're proud of.
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  Aroma: Sweet and fresh with a distinct aroma of rhubarb followed by soft vanilla notes. Taste: Fresh taste of rhubarb, smooth juicy character and a well-balanced sweetness

Alcohol Units

17.5

ABV

35% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool and dark place

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Absolut Company AB,
  • 117 97 Stockholm,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • absolut.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl

