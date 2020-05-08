By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cambozola Blue Brie 160G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Cambozola Blue Brie 160G
£ 2.20
£0.14/10g

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy528kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates8.1g
    41%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1759kJ / 426kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft mould ripened blue veined cheese.
  • Freshness & quality
  • Made using milk from Germany
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cambozola Blue Brie(Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt, Microbial Rennet, Coagulating Enzyme, Enzymes).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in Germany using milk from Germany

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 5 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1759kJ / 426kcal528kJ / 128kcal
Fat41.1g12.3g
Saturates27.0g8.1g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein13.5g4.1g
Salt1.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Beautiful cheese, nice and mild but very tasty.

5 stars

Beautiful cheese, nice and mild but very tasty.

