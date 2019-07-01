Bannisters Farm 4 Cheese &Jalapeno Potato Skins 260G

Ignore Cooking Instructions
They are very very small, which is fine. However, when you read cooking instructions and follow them, they are still freezing cold in the middle. Not worth waiting for in the oven.
British Potato (70%), British Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk) (9%), British Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Water, Jalapeño Peppers (6%), White Pepper
Our potatoes like to be kept frozen (below -18°C). Once thawed, don't refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: These are best cooked in the oven, but ping them in the microwave if you're in a hurry. Make sure the potatoes are piping hot all the way through before serving. All appliances vary a bit, so our cooking instructions are just guidelines.
Oven cook
Instructions: Oven cook in 20 Mins
Remove all packaging and cook from frozen on a baking tray in the middle of your oven at 200°C / 400°F / gas mark 6, for 20 mins.
Approx. 65g. Pack contains 4 servings
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
260g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per skin*
|Energy
|595kJ
|386kJ
|-
|142kcal
|92kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|4.1g
|(of which saturates)
|3.8g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|14.1g
|9.2g
|(of which sugars)
|1.6g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.6g
|Protein
|5.9g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.46g
|0.30g
|* Approx. 65g. Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019