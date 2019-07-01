By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bannisters Farm 4 Cheese &Jalapeno Potato Skins 260G

1(1)Write a review
Bannisters Farm 4 Cheese &Jalapeno Potato Skins 260G
£ 1.50
£5.77/kg

Product Description

  • 4 Cheese & Jalapeño Potato Skins
  • Yorkshire Farmers, Born and Bred
  • Our family has been ploughing fields here on the Yorkshire Wolds for more than a century, so we like to think we know a thing or two about hearty food that's packed with goodness.
  • Everything we make started out at our kitchen table, and that's the way we intend it to stay. So whether you're rushed off your feet or just taking the night off, you can always have good, wholesome food on the table in a flash. It's a promise - from our family to yours.
  • A Hive of Activity
  • We're lucky to have lots of bees on our farm. They pollinate our crops and in turn make heaps of lovely honey.
  • British potatoes
  • With an extra spicy kick
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

British Potato (70%), British Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk) (9%), British Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Water, Jalapeño Peppers (6%), White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Our potatoes like to be kept frozen (below -18°C). Once thawed, don't refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: These are best cooked in the oven, but ping them in the microwave if you're in a hurry. Make sure the potatoes are piping hot all the way through before serving. All appliances vary a bit, so our cooking instructions are just guidelines.

Oven cook
Instructions: Oven cook in 20 Mins
Remove all packaging and cook from frozen on a baking tray in the middle of your oven at 200°C / 400°F / gas mark 6, for 20 mins.

Preparation and Usage

  • Speedy Skins...
  • Tex-Mex Medley
  • Fill a platter with nachos, fried hot green peppers, chicken wings and our skins for a seriously good feast.
  • Perfect Platters
  • Load up a big plate with skins and lovely nibbles. Think olives, stuffed baby peppers and delicious dips... then dig in!

Number of uses

Approx. 65g. Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Farmhouse Potato Bakers Ltd.,
  • Carnaby,
  • YO15 3QY.

Return to

  • Say Hello...
  • Love our potatoes or just fancy a chat?
  • We'd love to hear from you:
  • thefarmer@bannistersfarm.co.uk
  • 01262 605650
  • bannistersfarm.co.uk
  • Farmhouse Potato Bakers Ltd.,
  • Carnaby,
  • YO15 3QY.

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper skin*
Energy 595kJ386kJ
-142kcal92kcal
Fat 6.3g4.1g
(of which saturates) 3.8g2.4g
Carbohydrate 14.1g9.2g
(of which sugars) 1.6g1.0g
Fibre 2.4g1.6g
Protein 5.9g3.8g
Salt 0.46g0.30g
* Approx. 65g. Pack contains 4 servings--

Using Product Information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Ignore Cooking Instructions

1 stars

They are very very small, which is fine. However, when you read cooking instructions and follow them, they are still freezing cold in the middle. Not worth waiting for in the oven.

