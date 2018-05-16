Walkers Baked Beetroot & Chilli Jam Snacks 140G

- Energy547 kJ 130 kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547 kJ
Product Description
- Wheat, Potato and Beetroot Snack with a Sweet Chilli Jam Flavour
- - Delicious beetroot snacks seasoned with paprika and baked to perfection
- - 40% less fat than regular vegetable chips
- - A tasty alternative to crisps, enjoy Walkers Baked on-the-go or paired with your favourite lunchtime sandwich
- - Made with no artificial colours or MSG
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Discover Walkers Baked Beetroot Snacks, flavoured with a dusting of Sweet Chilli Jam seasoning and oven-baked to perfection. Clocking in at 40% less fat than regular vegetable crisps, Walkers Baked Beetroot Snacks are the perfect mid-day snack, on-the-go bite or weekday lunchbox filler.
- The Walkers Baked range includes a variety of delicious crisps and snacks that contain up to 50% less fat than regular crisps - all without compromising on the Walkers flavour you know and love. Try the classic Walkers Baked flavours or upgrade your lunchbox with an irresistible pack of Walkers Baked with Veg, Walkers Baked Fusions or Walkers Baked Crackers.
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Dried Potato (contains Sulphites), Sunflower Oil, Beetroot Powder (10%), Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Sweet Chilli Jam Seasoning [Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Molasses, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices (Chilli Powder, Garlic), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Maltodextrin, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Barley, Oats, Made in a factory that also handles: Peanuts, Nuts, Celery, Mustard, Sesame, Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4-5 servings
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're here to help.
- Walkers.co.uk or
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am to 5pm
- Or Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g (%*) Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|547 kJ
|1824 kJ
|-
|130 kcal (7%*)
|434 kcal
|Fat
|4.3 g (6%*)
|14 g
|of which Saturates
|0.4 g (2%*)
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|20 g
|67 g
|of which Sugars
|5.9 g (7%*)
|20 g
|Fibre
|1.0 g
|3.4 g
|Protein
|2.2 g
|7.2 g
|Salt
|0.43 g (7%*)
|1.43 g
|This pack contains 4-5 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
