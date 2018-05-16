By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harry Potter Bertie Botts Jelly Beans 35G

Harry Potter Bertie Botts Jelly Beans 35G
Product Description

  • Jelly Beans
  • Earwax, Earthworm, Dirt, Cinnamon, Cherry, Candyfloss, Booger, Blueberry, Black Pepper, Banana, Grass, Green Apple, Marshmallow, Rotten Egg, Sausage, Lemon, Soap, Tutti-Fruitti, Vomit, Watermelon
  • Contents are randomly assorted and may not contain every flavour.
  • Every flavour beans
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 35G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Cornstarch, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (E296, E330, E334), Colours (E100, E150a, E162, E171), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Apple, Spirulina, Carrot, Purple Carrot, Black Currant, Pumpkin, Hibiscus), Blueberry Puree, Salt, Glazing Agents (E901, E903, E904), Banana Puree, Watermelon Juice Concentrate, Black Pepper, Apple Juice Concentrate, Cherry Juice Concentrate, Lemon Puree Thickener: Tapioca Dextrin

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Importer address

  • Best Imports Ltd.,
  • St. Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL4 0JJ.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 1547 kJ/364 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrates91 g
of which sugars 62 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0.12 g

