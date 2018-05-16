Harry Potter Bertie Botts Jelly Beans 35G

Product Description
- Jelly Beans
- Earwax, Earthworm, Dirt, Cinnamon, Cherry, Candyfloss, Booger, Blueberry, Black Pepper, Banana, Grass, Green Apple, Marshmallow, Rotten Egg, Sausage, Lemon, Soap, Tutti-Fruitti, Vomit, Watermelon
- Contents are randomly assorted and may not contain every flavour.
- Every flavour beans
- Kosher
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Cornstarch, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (E296, E330, E334), Colours (E100, E150a, E162, E171), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Apple, Spirulina, Carrot, Purple Carrot, Black Currant, Pumpkin, Hibiscus), Blueberry Puree, Salt, Glazing Agents (E901, E903, E904), Banana Puree, Watermelon Juice Concentrate, Black Pepper, Apple Juice Concentrate, Cherry Juice Concentrate, Lemon Puree Thickener: Tapioca Dextrin
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Importer address
- Best Imports Ltd.,
- St. Albans,
- Hertfordshire,
- AL4 0JJ.
Return to
- Best Imports Ltd.,
- St. Albans,
- Hertfordshire,
- AL4 0JJ.
- Tel: 0800 018 4416
- JellyBelly.co.uk
- JellyBelly.com
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1547 kJ/364 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|91 g
|of which sugars
|62 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.12 g
