- Dove Relaxing Beauty Duo Gift Set
- Looking for Christmas gifts for her? Consider our Dove Relaxing Beauty Shower Duo Gift Set with Luxury Shower Puff. Enjoy the relaxing beauty collection from Dove, designed to uplift your senses and leave you with the feeling of radiantly soft skin. This delightful gift set contains two full-sized products: Go Fresh Pomegranate and Lemon Verbena Scent Body Wash 250ml & Purely Pampering Coconut Milk & Jasmine Petals Body Wash 250ml and a Dove Luxury Shower Puff. Showers are the most refreshing part of our day. To make them even more refreshing, why not add a dash of pomegranate and lemon verbena scent to your body wash? That’s where Dove Go Fresh Revive Body Wash comes in. It’s enlivened with an invigorating pomegranate and lemon verbena scent to awaken and refresh your senses. As well as giving a revitalizing boost to your morning, Dove Go Fresh Revive Body Wash uses gentle cleansers to maintain your skin’s natural moisture and NutriumMoisture technology to deposit skin natural nutrients. So, if you’re wondering how to get smooth skin – with these Dove Body Washes you can get softer, smoother skin after just one shower. Their revitalizing fragrance and nourishing ingredients will boost your mornings with an extra energy punch. It’s like starting your day with a power smoothie – except in the shower. Give her the perfect gifts this Christmas.
- Looking for unusual gifts for women? Dove Relaxing Beauty Duo Gift Set includes Go Fresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Body Wash, Purely Pampering Coconut Milk with Jasmine Petals Body Wash and also a luxury Dove shower puff
- Go Fresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Body Wash has a light hydration and refreshing formula that effectively nourishes skin
- It is made with 100% gentle cleansers and kind to skin’s microbiome - one of the sweetest Christmas gifts for girls
- These gifts for her also contain a luxury Dove Shower Puff that will give you a luxurious cleansing experience
- Short of ideas for Christmas presents? Then our Purely Pampering Coconut Milk with Jasmine Petals Body Wash is for you! It gives a shower experience that nourishes and pampers
- Purely Pampering Coconut Milk with Jasmine Petals Body Wash also gives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower
Dove Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Scent Body Wash: Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Benzoic Acid, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Coco-Glucoside, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Lippia Citriodora Flower/Leaf/Stem Water, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Punica Granatum Fruit Juice, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium EDTA, Trideceth-9, Zinc Oxide, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200. Dove Coconut Milk & Jasmine Petals Body Wash: Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Benzoic Acid, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Coco-Glucoside, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Pentylene Glycol, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Propylene Glycol, Sine Adipe Lac, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium EDTA, Zinc Oxide, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140
United Kingdom
- CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
2 x 1 ℮
