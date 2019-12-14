Andros Nutritiou Delicious Peach Yogurt Alternative 4X100g

You get what you pay for!
As with other coconut milk based dessert products this is far superior to cheaper soy based products. It tastes like a natural product whereas I always feel the soy based (such as Alpro) taste rather fake and a bit weird. Just a shame its not yet always in stock as I'd be likely to purchase this each time I shopped at Tesco.
I'm coco nutty for these yogurts
I can't have dairy and love yogurt, I never thought I'd find a yogurt alternative this good! I throughly look forward to going to the fridge knowing I'm going to eat one of these bad boys! They have a wonderful coconut and peach taste, the texture is great and yippee they dont have any soya in! I don't feel likes there's a yogurt shaped gap in my life anymore with these around, thanks tesco!