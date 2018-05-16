By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Gift Box 75G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Gift Box 75G
£ 2.50
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • Milk, white and extra dark chocolate with a smooth melting filling
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Pack size: 75G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Vanilla Beans, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum, White Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum, Extra Dark Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 60% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Highly meltable Keep cool Best Before (see base)

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli Spa,
  • IT-21056,
  • Induno Olona (VA).

Importer address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy2617 kJ
-630 kcal
Fat49 g
- of which saturates37 g
Carbohydrate41 g
- of which sugars39 g
Protein4.6 g
Salt0.16 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here