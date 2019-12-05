By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Iced Fruit Slab Cake 400G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Free From Iced Fruit Slab Cake 400G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.75
£0.69/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Product Description

  • Fruit cake made with sultanas, cherries and raisins, topped with marzipan and icing.
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Vine Fruits (30%) [Sultanas, Raisins], White Icing (9%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Palm Oil, Vegetable Glycerine, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Tragacanth), Flavouring], Marzipan (8%) [Sugar, Almonds, Glucose Syrup, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup], Glacé Cherries (8%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rice Flour, Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water], Humectant (Glycerol), Potato Flour, Candied Citrus Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Maize Flour, Apricot Glaze [Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate), Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate), Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract), Flavouring], Spices [Cinnamon, Coriander, Clove, Fennel, Ginger, Nutmeg, Cardamom], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened, store in an airtight container. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
Energy1571kJ
-373kcal
Fat 8.1g
of which saturates 4.4g
Carbohydrate 69.4g
of which sugars 53.1g
Fibre 5.1g
Protein 3.0g
Salt 0.2g

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Beware, this has egg in it!

1 stars

Beware, this has egg in it!

Lovely cake

5 stars

Tasted exactly like Christmas cake, lovely and moist. Will be buying again

Better than non Gluten free.

5 stars

Sol sublime,I wish we could get this cake year round.

Naughty but Nice

5 stars

You would never know this is part of the Free From range. Absolutely delicious and recommended!

Try this delicious cake

5 stars

I found this in the express store. It does not contain any of the dietary requirements. It is absolutely devious. I do not think I will miss mince pies free from if they are available this year. I would recommend trying this yummy cake

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From 4 Deep Filled Mince Pies

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Tesco Mince Pies 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 0.87
£0.15/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Finest Free From Christmas Pudding 100G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£1.50/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Iced Top Rich Fruit Cake Bar 400G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here