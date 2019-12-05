Tesco Free From Iced Fruit Slab Cake 400G

Beware, this has egg in it!
Lovely cake
Tasted exactly like Christmas cake, lovely and moist. Will be buying again
Better than non Gluten free.
Sol sublime,I wish we could get this cake year round.
Naughty but Nice
You would never know this is part of the Free From range. Absolutely delicious and recommended!
Try this delicious cake
I found this in the express store. It does not contain any of the dietary requirements. It is absolutely devious. I do not think I will miss mince pies free from if they are available this year. I would recommend trying this yummy cake