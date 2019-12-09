By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Large Novelty Bar 4X200g

Galaxy Large Novelty Bar 4X200g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.50/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate.
  • Wishing you a magical Christmas
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 4 x 8; Portion size: 24g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

4 x 200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 24g (%*)
Energy 2275kJ546kJ (7%)
-545kcal131kcal (7%)
Fat 32g7.8g (11%)
of which saturates 20g4.7g (24%)
Carbohydrate 56g13g (5%)
of which sugars 55g13g (14%)
Protein 6.8g1.6g (3%)
Salt 0.30g0.07g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

