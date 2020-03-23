By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fever Tree Elderflower Gin & Tonic 275Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fever Tree Elderflower Gin & Tonic 275Ml
£ 2.75
£10.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Elderflower Gin & Tonic
  • Our Elderflower Gin & Tonic is made with London Dry Gin with subtle botanicals including chamomile & jasmine. This small batch gin has been crafted to perfectly complement the delicate floral notes of our Elderflower Tonic Water. The result is a delicious & refreshing Gin & Tonic.
  • Charles & Tim
  • Fever-Tree Co-Founders
  • Premium spirit and tonic water
  • Uniquely blended
  • Small batch London dry gin
  • A fresh & floral gin & tonic
  • Pack size: 275ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Sugar, Gin, Elderflower Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings including Natural Quinine

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

6.3% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Warnings

  • WARNING: Contents under pressure. Open and handle wit care.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186 - 188 Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186 - 188 Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 275ml:
Energy 277kJ/66kcal762kJ/182kcal

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Contents under pressure. Open and handle wit care.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Fever Tree Premium Indian Gin & Tonic 275Ml

£ 2.75
£10.00/litre

Offer

Fever Tree Light Gin & Tonic 275Ml

£ 2.75
£10.00/litre

Offer

Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic Water500ml

£ 1.46
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Fever Tree Light Eldrflower Tonic 500Ml

£ 1.35
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here