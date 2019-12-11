Loyd Grossman No Added Sugar Bolognese 350G
Product Description
- A Classic Blend of Sun Ripened Tomatoes and Fragrant Basil.
- For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk
- Juicy sun ripened tomatoes blended with red wine, basil & oregano
- No added sugar†
- †contains naturally occurring sugars
- One of your 5 a day**
- **Half a jar serving equals 1 of your 5 a day.
- ''My sauces use the right combination of carefully chosen ingredients to make sure that you always get vibrant flavour.''
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (43%), Water, Tomato Paste, Red Wine (6%), Garlic Purée, Carrot Purée, Celery Purée, Celery, Onion Purée, Carrot, Onion, White Balsamic Vinegar (White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must), Sea Salt, Oregano, Basil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Ground Black Pepper, Thyme, Ground Nutmeg, Ground Bay Leaf
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See the neck of the jar
Preparation and Usage
- Get Flavour...
- 1. Brown 200g of lean beef mince in a sauce pan until juices run clear.
- 2. Add the sauce and simmer gently for 5-10mins stirring often.
- 3. Spoon over hot cooked Spaghetti or Tagliatelle.
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.
Number of uses
2-3 Servings
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- If you have any problems with my sauce please keep this jar and contact the address below or phone 0800 389 8548 (ROI - 1800 93 2814)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|156kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|37kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|Of which Saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|Of which Sugars
|4.6g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.73g
