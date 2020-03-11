By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organix Veggie Sticks 15G

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 0.70
£0.47/10g

Product Description

  • Baked corn & rice snack with pea, tomato & sweetcorn
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Our melty veggie sticks are made with organic corn, flavourited with veggies. They make the perfect baby finger food and toddler snack.
  • We only use organic corn in our veggie sticks which is gently baked into a chunky shape that are easy to grab, hold and happily munch, perfectly sized for little fingers. They melt in the mouth too. All we add for flavour is veggies on to every one.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • Flavour mix may vary.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 7+ months
  • Baked not fried
  • No added salt or sugar
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 15G
Information

Ingredients

Corn 60.7%, Dried Green Peas 19.4%, Sunflower Oil 7.0%, Rice Flour 6.5%, Tomato Powder 4.3%, Sweetcorn Powder 2.1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Made under organic standards in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Approx. 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
  • IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The real ingredients in our sticks may stain so prepare for mess!

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.
  • www.organix.com
  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

15g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (6 sticks)
Energy 1730kJ/410kcal40kJ/9kcal
Fat 8.6g<0.5g
of which saturates 1.0g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 70g1.6g
of which sugars 3.6g<0.5g
Fibre 3.6g<0.5g
Protein 12g<0.5g
Sodium 0.01g<0.01g
Salt 0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin (B1) 0.52mg0.012mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Melt easily for easy eating.

5 stars

No added salt but still tasty which is great. Melt easily for easy eating. Goddaughter seems to love the taste & easy for her to grasp.

Funky yummy snack

5 stars

These are currently on offer at the moment and are great value. They are not our favourite organix products though as the children think they are vegetables! My daughter can hold them really well as finger food. My niece is not so keen on them as says she doesn’t like the flavour very much but she loves all other organix products. I love that the colourful snack and packaging entices children to eat them and that they are a healthy snack.

These dont have too much flavour so good for a fus

3 stars

These dont have too much flavour so good for a fussy child. They keep them busy and my child seemed to enjoy them.

