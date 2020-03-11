Organix Veggie Sticks 15G

Melt easily for easy eating.
No added salt but still tasty which is great. Melt easily for easy eating. Goddaughter seems to love the taste & easy for her to grasp.
Funky yummy snack
These are currently on offer at the moment and are great value. They are not our favourite organix products though as the children think they are vegetables! My daughter can hold them really well as finger food. My niece is not so keen on them as says she doesn’t like the flavour very much but she loves all other organix products. I love that the colourful snack and packaging entices children to eat them and that they are a healthy snack.
These dont have too much flavour so good for a fussy child. They keep them busy and my child seemed to enjoy them.