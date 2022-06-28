Birds Eye Fish Nuggets 490G

Shocked by poor reviews, these were great, cooked
Shocked by poor reviews, these were great, cooked on higher than advised and for extra 10 mins, inside nice fish and crispy coating, will defo buy again.
Tasteless mush in batter. Tried 4, through rest aw
Tasteless mush in batter. Tried 4, through rest away. Safe to say won't buy anymore!
Awful
Review from BIRDS EYE
As a massive fish finger fan I bought two boxes of these for a change....never again, absolutely awful mushed up fish in a dry batter, they will be going in the bin, waste of money. Don't buy!
Not as expected
Review from BIRDS EYE
The fish on the inside looks like it has been formed from scraps of fish rather than proper fish fillet pieces. Very strange texture. It tasted ok though but definitely something strange going on.
Awful
Review from BIRDS EYE
Bought these last week total disappointment not very tasty in fact won't buy them again