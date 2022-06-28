Birds Eye Fish Nuggets 490G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: To Prepare...

Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.

- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.

- These instructions are guidelines only.

- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.



Grill

Instructions: Medium Grill 12-14 mins

Pre-heat the grill.

Turn over occasionally.

Cook until crisp and golden



Oven cook

Instructions: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 7 12-14 mins

Pre-heat the oven.

Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.

Turn over halfway through cooking.

Cook until crisp and golden.

