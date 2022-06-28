We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Birds Eye Fish Nuggets 490G

Birds Eye Fish Nuggets 490G
£ 3.50
£7.15/kg
Per 5 fish nuggets oven baked provides:

Energy
1204kJ
288kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
14g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
1g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.2g

medium

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Alaska pollock fillet fish nuggets in batter, lightly fried.
  • From Sea to Plate
  • To find out more about our ingredients and where this Fish comes from visit: www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Fish for Good - Responsibly Sourced
  • At Birds Eye, we fish responsibly while helping to preserve marine resources and natural habitats so that future generations can enjoy fish too. When you choose our fish, you choose fish that's good all round.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'the Logo Shape' are Trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • Freshness Locked in from sea to plate - Responsibly Sourced
  • Pack size: 490G

Information

Ingredients

Batter Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, Alaska Pollock (Fish) (44%), *Batter Coating (Flour (Wheat, Rice, Maize), Water, Starch (Potato, Wheat), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Dextrose, Wheat Gluten, Skimmed Milk Powder)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To Prepare...
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Medium Grill 12-14 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 7 12-14 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call Us Free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8AM to 6PM
  • ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

490g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 5 Fish Nuggets Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ970kJ1204kJ
- kcal232kcal288kcal
Fat 11g14g
- of which Saturates 0.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate 23g28g
- of which Sugars 0.6g0.7g
Fibre 0.7g0.8g
Protein 9.8g12g
Salt 0.98g1.2g
A serving of 5 fish nuggets oven baked provides: 108mg Omega 3 (EPA+DHA)--

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Shocked by poor reviews, these were great, cooked

5 stars

Shocked by poor reviews, these were great, cooked on higher than advised and for extra 10 mins, inside nice fish and crispy coating, will defo buy again.

Tasteless mush in batter. Tried 4, through rest aw

1 stars

Tasteless mush in batter. Tried 4, through rest away. Safe to say won't buy anymore!

Awful

1 stars

Review from BIRDS EYE

As a massive fish finger fan I bought two boxes of these for a change....never again, absolutely awful mushed up fish in a dry batter, they will be going in the bin, waste of money. Don't buy!

Not as expected

1 stars

Review from BIRDS EYE

The fish on the inside looks like it has been formed from scraps of fish rather than proper fish fillet pieces. Very strange texture. It tasted ok though but definitely something strange going on.

Awful

1 stars

Review from BIRDS EYE

Bought these last week total disappointment not very tasty in fact won't buy them again

