Lavazza Eco Caps Espresso Deciso 10 Capsules 53G

Hopeless!
These pods do not puncture because of the plastic coating . All you get is hot water. I wasted my money. Does anyone at Tesco actually read these reviews, I wonder.
The coffee tastes great, the capsules are biodegradable and compatible with the original Nespresso machines - I've used two packs so far (espresson deciso and bio organic) and had no trouble with the pods releasing the coffee correctly. I prefer the Percol capsules but they're harder to get hold of.
Not a good buy
Don’t buy. Machine pierced pod but coffee not released. Pod full off water but no coffee is no good to me. Happened to most pods and wary of damage to machine so won’t buy again.
Coffee tastes good when the pods work. Most of the time coffee stops coming out after about 6 seconds, I think due to a design fault in the eco pods, trying to be too clever and eco but they need to actually work. In some cases when I put a pod in the machine nothing came out, the water can't filter through. I tried putting the pods in twice, then eventually I put holes in the pod with a pin which seems to work. Obviously needs redesigning.
Avoid in my opinion
Purchased these last week two days after purchasing a coffee machine. Also purchased several other pods along with Tesco’s own. These do not work in my machine. The machine struggles to get the water through and then stops. All the other pods purchased are fine.