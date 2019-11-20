By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lavazza Eco Caps Espresso Deciso 10 Capsules 53G
Product Description

  • 10 capsules of roasted ground coffee.
  • Compostable* technology
  • *Compostable Capsules certified EN 13432:2002 for industrial composting by Tüv Austria.
  • The gentle body of Brazilian Arabica and delicate Central American origins, enhanced by Oriental hints of cocoa and wood, yields a coffee with an intense, velvety flavour.
  • The new compostable capsules, made with airtight technology, preserve the aroma and guarantee an authentic coffee for the best in-cup result.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Origin of coffee: non-EU.
  • 40 ml espresso
  • Pack size: 53g

Information

Storage

Best before: see on the bottom.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna, 32,
  • 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna, 32,
  • 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Net Contents

53g ℮

Hopeless!

These pods do not puncture because of the plastic coating . All you get is hot water. I wasted my money. Does anyone at Tesco actually read these reviews, I wonder.

The coffee tastes great, the capsules are biodegra

The coffee tastes great, the capsules are biodegradable and compatible with the original Nespresso machines - I've used two packs so far (espresson deciso and bio organic) and had no trouble with the pods releasing the coffee correctly. I prefer the Percol capsules but they're harder to get hold of.

Not a good buy

Don’t buy. Machine pierced pod but coffee not released. Pod full off water but no coffee is no good to me. Happened to most pods and wary of damage to machine so won’t buy again.

Coffee tastes good when the pods work. Most of the

Coffee tastes good when the pods work. Most of the time coffee stops coming out after about 6 seconds, I think due to a design fault in the eco pods, trying to be too clever and eco but they need to actually work. In some cases when I put a pod in the machine nothing came out, the water can't filter through. I tried putting the pods in twice, then eventually I put holes in the pod with a pin which seems to work. Obviously needs redesigning.

Avoid in my opinion

Purchased these last week two days after purchasing a coffee machine. Also purchased several other pods along with Tesco’s own. These do not work in my machine. The machine struggles to get the water through and then stops. All the other pods purchased are fine.

