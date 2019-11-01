Calcot Spa Perfect Pedicure Set
CALCOT SPA is an award winning luxury retreat based in the heart of the Cotswolds. No gimmicks , just wonderful facilities and classic treatments delivered to the highest standards. As you bath in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub wood cracles on the open fire and the mood is one of complete well being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot to you, wherever you are "love your feet. You need them to walk the path to your dreams" 1 x 50ml e Foot Scrub 1 x 50ml e Foot Lotion 1 x 50g e Foot Salts Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse immediately with clean, warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
- "Love your feet... you need them to walk the path to your dreams"
- Calcot Spa is an award-winning luxury retreat based in the heart of the Cotswolds. No gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments delivered to the highest standards. As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot to you, wherever you are.
Spa Pedicure Sweet Peppermint Foot Scrub: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Phenoxyethanol, Triethanolamine, Parfum, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Disodium EDTA, Hydrogenated Jojoba Wax, CI 77499, CI 16035, CI 19140, Spa Pedicure Sweet Peppermint Foot Salts: Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Spa Pedicure Sweet Peppermint Foot Lotion: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, PEG-100 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Glyceryl Stearate, Isopropyl Myristate, Triethanolamine, Methylparaben, Carbomer, Parfum, Propylparaben, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Limonene
Produced in China
- Use as our therapists recommend:
- Spa Pedicure Sweet Peppermint Foot Scrub
- Massage into soles, heels and balls of your feet, concentrating on dry areas. Rinse and follow with our Peppermint foot lotion.
- Spa Pedicure Sweet Peppermint Foot Salts
- Scatter a handful of salts into a foot tub filled with warm water. Sink your feet and enjoy for at least 5 minutes.
- Spa Pedicure Sweet Peppermint Foot Lotion
- Massage into soles, heels and balls of the feet until fully absorbed. Use Peppermint foot scrub beforehand for smoothest results.
- Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse immediately with clean, warm water.
- Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
Bag. Plastic - Widely Recycled Box. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled Tube. Plastic - Widely Recycled Window. Plastic - Widely Recycled
50g e Foot Salts
