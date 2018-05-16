Product Description
- Lynx Gold Trio Gift Set
- Christmas just isn't Christmas without Lynx. Lynx Gold products provide an alluring, subtle, refined fragrance of Oud Wood & Dark Vanilla, giving you a real presence wherever you are. For those who love Gold, we've made the dream gift sets. Lynx Gold Trio gift set has all the Gold favourites. The Lynx Gold Bodyspray 150 ml paints your skin with our haunting fragrance. A few quick sprays are all you need for a lasting, great smell that makes a lasting impression. Shaking the can well and holding it 15 cm away from your chest and body, spray in a well-ventilated area for great protection from style threatening odour. Transform your daily shower to something as good as Gold with the Lynx Gold Bodywash 250 ml. Squeeze out some of the Lynx Gold Bodywash, lather up and rinse off. Be clean. Smell great. The best part is, it’s 3-in-1. It’s a bodywash, a face wash AND you can use it on your hair. The Lynx Gold Anti-perspirant deodorant 150 ml, with anti-white mark technology, will leave you dry and still has the same classic fragrance you love. Lynx products make great presents for men. Give your man a great smelling gift this year.
- The Lynx Gold Trio gift sets contain: Lynx Gold Bodyspray 150 ml, Lynx Gold Bodywash 250 ml, and the Lynx Gold Anti-perspirant 150 ml.
- Lynx Gold Bodyspray provides a subtle, refined fragrance of Oud Wood & Dark Vanilla, giving you a real presence wherever you are
- Lynx Gold Bodywash cleanses you and leaves you smelling refined and ready for anything
- Lynx Gold Anti-perspirant has anti-white mark technology and provides 48-hour odour and wetness protection
- The Lynx Gold Trio gift set offers great fragrances, cleansing bodywash and anti-perspirant deodorant protection.
- Lynx gift sets make the perfect Christmas presents
Information
Ingredients
Lynx Gold Body Spray 150ml: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool. Lynx Gold Body Wash 250ml: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Parfum, Caramel, Citric Acid, Cocamide MEA, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Maltodextrin, PPG-12, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool. Lynx Gold Anti-Perspirant 150ml: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Lynx Gold Body Spray 150ml: DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. Lynx Gold Body Wash 250ml: N/A Lynx Gold Anti-Perspirant 150ml: DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
Warnings
- Lynx Gold Body Spray 150ml: CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flam or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Lynx Gold Body Wash 250ml: CAUTION: If bodywash gets into eyes, rinse well with clean water. Lynx Gold Anti-Perspirant 150ml: CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flam or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
Lynx Gold Body Spray 150ml: CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flam or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Lynx Gold Body Wash 250ml: CAUTION: If bodywash gets into eyes, rinse well with clean water. Lynx Gold Anti-Perspirant 150ml: CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flam or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019