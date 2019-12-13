Wrigley's Extra White 6X10 Pieces 84G

Product Description
- Sugarfree Chewing Gum with Sweeteners and Mint Flavour.
- A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important.
- Oral Health Foundation Approved*
- Irish Dental Association Approved*
- *Extra sugarfree gum is beneficial for dental health as it helps to neutralise plaque acids.
- 6 x Ten Piece Packets
- Contains a source of phenylalanine. Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- For clean & white teeth
- Helps remove stains & maintain teeth's natural whiteness
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 84g
- Sugarfree
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners Xylitol, Sorbitol, Aspartame, Mannitol, Acesulfame K, Gum Base, Thickener Gum Arabic, Flavourings, Humectant Glycerol, Bulking Agent Calcium Phosphates, Emulsifier Soybean Lecithin, Acidity Regulator Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Antioxidant BHA, Colour E133
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Preparation and Usage
- Chew for at least 20 minutes after eating and drinking.
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK:
- Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
6 x 14g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|614 kJ/147 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|Of which Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|61.4 g
|Of which - Sugars
|0 g
|- Polyols
|61.4 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.06 g
