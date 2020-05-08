By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco White Stilton Mango & Ginger Cheese 200G

£ 2.75
£1.38/100g

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy434kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1447kJ / 347kcal

Product Description

  • White Stilton® cheese with sweetened dried mango and crystallised ginger.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Stilton® Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Mango (17%) [Mango, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Crystallised Ginger (10%) [Ginger, Sugar], Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1447kJ / 347kcal434kJ / 104kcal
Fat21.8g6.5g
Saturates13.6g4.1g
Carbohydrate21.0g6.3g
Sugars20.1g6.0g
Fibre3.9g1.2g
Protein14.8g4.4g
Salt1.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

