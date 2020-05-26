JOHN WEST INFUSIONS TUNA INDN SPICED 80G
Product Description
- Tuna Flakes with a Curry Marinade
- Delivering bold and scrumptious flavours and created with only the finest ingredients. John West Infusions, simply delicious!
- No drain
- Free from artificial flavours and preservatives
- Pack size: 80G
Ingredients
Tuna (Fish) (80%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Curry Powder (Spices, Herbs, Mustard) (1, 0%), Dehydrated White Onions, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Garlic Paste, Salt, Thickener: Guar Gum, Natural Chilli Flavour
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Mustard
Storage
Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 days.For Best Before End and Ocean of Catch See Side of Can
Produce of
Produced in France
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|878 kJ/210 kcal
|Fat
|12g
|(of which saturates)
|(1.0g)
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|(of which sugars)
|(0.8g)
|Protein
|24g
|Salt
|1.0g
