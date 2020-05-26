By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
JOHN WEST INFUSIONS TUNA INDN SPICED 80G

£ 1.65
£20.63/kg

New

Product Description

  • Tuna Flakes with a Curry Marinade
  • Delivering bold and scrumptious flavours and created with only the finest ingredients. John West Infusions, simply delicious!
  • No drain
  • Free from artificial flavours and preservatives
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Tuna (Fish) (80%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Curry Powder (Spices, Herbs, Mustard) (1, 0%), Dehydrated White Onions, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Garlic Paste, Salt, Thickener: Guar Gum, Natural Chilli Flavour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Mustard

Storage

Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 days.For Best Before End and Ocean of Catch See Side of Can

Produce of

Produced in France

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • www.john-west.com
  • Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 878 kJ/210 kcal
Fat 12g
(of which saturates)(1.0g)
Carbohydrate 1.5g
(of which sugars)(0.8g)
Protein 24g
Salt 1.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

