Tesco Chocolate Chip Shortbread Rounds 400G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2187kJ / 524kcal
Product Description
- All butter shortbread with chocolate chips.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (31%), Plain Chocolate Chips (14%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in U.K., Scotland
Number of uses
Pack contains 20 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Tin. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One shortbread (20g)
|Energy
|2187kJ / 524kcal
|437kJ / 105kcal
|Fat
|30.0g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|17.8g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|55.8g
|11.2g
|Sugars
|17.0g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|6.3g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
