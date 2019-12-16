By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chocolate Chip Shortbread Rounds 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Chocolate Chip Shortbread Rounds 400G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

One shortbread
  • Energy437kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2187kJ / 524kcal

Product Description

  • All butter shortbread with chocolate chips.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (31%), Plain Chocolate Chips (14%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

Pack contains 20 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Tin. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne shortbread (20g)
Energy2187kJ / 524kcal437kJ / 105kcal
Fat30.0g6.0g
Saturates17.8g3.6g
Carbohydrate55.8g11.2g
Sugars17.0g3.4g
Fibre3.0g0.6g
Protein6.3g1.3g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Scottish Shortbread Assortment Tin 500G

£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

Offer

Tesco Christmas Teatime Biscuit Tin 400G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£0.75/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Celebrations Tub 650G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 5.00
£0.77/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Mixed Chocolate Chunks Tin 396G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 6.00
£1.52/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

New

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here