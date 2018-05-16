Pro Formula Big Steps 4 Pack Replacement Heads 6 Years Plus

Product Description
- PRO FORMULA Big Steps Replacement Toothbrush Heads
- The Oral Health Foundation is a charity whose independent dental experts have certified the safety and effectiveness of this product.
- Pro Formula Big Steps replacement toothbrush heads are specially developed with the Oral Health Foundation for children aged 6+ years, to help provide gentle cleaning for both big and little teeth. Designed to fit Pro Formula Big Steps electric toothbrush+. Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush when used with a compatible electric handle*. Designed with: Soft bristles for gentle cleaning. Small head for little mouths. Indicator bristles which fade with use to remind the user to replace the brush head. +Also compatible with most Oral B® powered toothbrushes. *vs. a regular manual toothbrush based on in vitro laboratory testing
- OHF approved DEVELOPED WITH DENTISTS. UNIVERSAL+ +Also compatible with most Oral B® power toothbrushes. Does not fit Oral B Vitality Sonic®, Oral B Sonic Complete®, Pulsonic®, CrossAction Power® battery toothbrush, Oral B Complete® battery toothbrush, and 3D White® battery toothbrush.‡ ‡Oral B®, Vitality®, Oral B Vitality Sonic®, CrossAction Power®, Oral B Sonic Complete® and Oral B Complete® are registered trademarks of The Procter & Gamble Business Services Canada Company. 3D White® is a registered trademark of The Procter & Gamble Company. Pulsonic® is a registered trademark of Braun GmbH. Not suitable for children under 6 years old. Children under 8 should only use under the supervision of an adult.
- With indicator bristles
- Soft bristles & small head
- Oral Health Foundation approved
- Developed with dentists
Made in China
- Wet the toothbrush, apply toothpaste and place the brush against the teeth before switching on the handle. Move the brush gently from tooth to tooth. Rinse after use. FOR HEALTHY TEETH AND GUMS, DENTISITS RECOMMEND: • Adults supervise children under 7 years while they brush their teeth to minimise swallowing. • Children brush their teeth, with a fluoride toothpaste at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before bedtime. • Only use a pea sized amount of toothpaste and try not to swallow it. The coloured bristles in the middle of your Pro Formula brush head are a guide for the right amount of toothpaste to use. • It is best not to brush your teeth for an hour after eating. • Introduce an alcohol free mouthwash to your dental routine from the age of 6. • Say hello to your dentist at least once a year. • Change your brush head when the bristles become worn or faded, or at least every 3 months. Replace sooner if brush head becomes loose due to damage.
- Store out of the reach of children. Not suitable for children under 6 years old. Children under 8 should only use under the supervision of an adult.
Backing. Card widely recycled
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
6 Years
4 x Replacement Heads
