Rajah Fish Masala 80G

Product Description
- A delicious blend of aromatic spices, herbs and seasoning for the perfect Fish Masala.
- Taste of home
- A perfect blend of aromatic spices
- Expertly sourced & selected
- No artificial flavours or colours
- No preservatives
- No added MSG
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
Chilli Powder, Ground Coriander, Mango Powder, Ground Cumin, Iodised Salt, Ground Fennel (4%), Ground Ginger (3.5%), Ground Cinnamon, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Turmeric, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Ground Carom
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. On opening store in an airtight container.
Produce of
Product of India. Packed in the UK
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Westmill,
- 26 Crown Road,
- Enfield,
- EN1 1DZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Westmill,
- 26 Crown Road,
- Enfield,
- EN1 1DZ,
- UK.
- www.rajahspices.co.uk
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1321.7 kJ
|-
|319.3 kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|of which saturates
|1.8g
|Carbohydrates
|18.4g
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|Fibre
|38.2g
|Protein
|13.1g
|Salt
|3.26g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019