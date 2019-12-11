Percol Ft/ Organic Plastic Free Ground Coffee 200G
Offer
Product Description
- Smooth Colombian: Light Roast
- Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
- Origin: 100% Colombian Arabica
- Roast: Light Roast
- Taste: Berry and Citrus Fruits
- Grind: Freshly Ground for Cafetière and Filter
- Coffee
- This coffee is organic, picked by hand, and freshly roasted in the UK. When you care, you do it properly.
- Coffee is for life's doers, and we've been on the go since day one. Percol was the first ground coffee to be Fairtrade certified. We pioneered the use of organic and single-origin beans. And we've spent decades investing in the farmers who grow our delicious coffee, generation after generation.
- Our next mission: plastic. The bag in your hand is plastic-free. And soon, our whole company will be.
- Can coffee change the world? Well, we won't know until we try. So pour another cup of the good stuff. We've got work to do.
- Conscious
- Fairtrade certified. Carbon-neutral. Plastic-free. It's not the only way to run a business, but it's the only way we want to run ours.
- Community
- Coffee is the heart and soul of our farming communities. So we're investing in the next generation of coffee growers, helping their farms and families thrive.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Fairtrade
- Organic
- Coffee on a mission
- Plastic free
- Medium - 3
- Climate Neutral Company - First Climate Certified
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
100% Arabica Coffee, Coffee: Fairtrade certified and sourced from Fairtrade producers. Total 100%
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Brewing the Perfect Cafetière Coffee
- 2 tablespoons (15g) per 250ml cup.
- Add water just off the boil.
- Stir, then brew for 4 minutes.
- Plunge, pour and enjoy.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Food Brands Group Ltd,
- Unit 4,
- UB7 8JD,
- UK.
Return to
- Food Brands Group Ltd,
- Unit 4,
- UB7 8JD,
- UK.
- www.percol.co.uk
Net Contents
200g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019